Cameron Diaz Had 'Intense' Time Returning to Acting with Jamie Foxx Netflix Movie (Exclusive Source)

"The shooting schedule with Jamie was intense and pretty grueling," a source tells PEOPLE of Diaz's experience on Netflix's upcoming movie "Back in Action"

David M. Benett/WireImage Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz at a photo call for Annie in London (Dec. 16, 2014)

Cameron Diaz is happy to be reunited with her family after working on her and Jamie Foxx's upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action.

A source tells PEOPLE that the actress "is enjoying a great summer with her family" — including husband Benji Madden and their "great traveler" daughter Raddix, 3 — and that they recently took a trip to Europe together, after an arduous film shoot for Diaz, 50.

"The shooting schedule with Jamie was intense and pretty grueling," says the source. "She was glad when they wrapped."

Diaz famously announced that she would be joining the cast of Back in Action alongside Foxx, 55, back in June 2022. It marks her first film since stepping away from acting in 2014 to focus on family and start her Avaline wine company. It's also her first film project since welcoming Raddix.

"She just loves being a mom, and this is her focus," the insider tells PEOPLE.

JB Lacroix/WireImage; Amy Sussman/Getty Cameron Diaz; Jamie Foxx

The source tells PEOPLE, "Cameron was very happy with her life before she signed on to film with Jamie [Foxx]. She was excited about filming again too, but she didn't miss the long hours. It was very difficult for her to be away from her daughter."

"Although she is very involved with Avaline, her work schedule since her daughter was born has been very flexible," the insider adds of Diaz.



In audio from a phone conversation shared in June 2022 by Foxx, announcing Diaz's casting, she could be heard telling him, "I feel excited but I don't know how to do this, you know?" before he responded, "I got somebody on the other line that can help you with this."

Tom Brady soon joined the call, telling Diaz that Foxx told him she could use "a few tips on how to un-retire." (Brady, 45, famously returned to the NFL in March 2022 after first announcing his departure only the previous month, but announced his retirement for good a year later.)

Diaz also shared the audio clip to her Instagram Story at the time, writing, "@iamjamiefoxx only you could get me back in action! I can't frickin wait it's gonna be a blast!"



Kevin Winter/Getty Images Jamie Foxx

Foxx — who previously starred alongside Diaz in both 2014's Annie and Any Given Sunday (1999) — is currently still recovering after experiencing, on April 11, what his daughter Corinne Foxx described as "a medical complication" in a statement on social media the following day.

Corinne, 29, further shared at the time that "due to quick action and great care," her dad was "on his way to recovery" at that point.

Then, on May 3, a message from Foxx himself posted to his Instagram page read, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

On Sunday, the Academy Award winner's former costar Porscha Coleman told Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 BET Awards that she has spoken to people close to the actor who have confirmed he's "doing well."

"He's resting, he's well. And he's going to be back. Trust and believe," she added, in part.

