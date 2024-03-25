Cameron Diaz 'Feels Beyond Lucky' to Have 2 Kids with Benji Madden: 'They Love Being Parents' (Exclusive)

The couple is parents to daughter Raddix, who was born in December 2019, and son Cardinal, whose birth was announced on Friday

Ricky Vigil M/GC Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz is loving life as a mom!

A source tells PEOPLE exclusively that the actress, 51, is thrilled to be part of a family of four with her husband, Benji Madden, and their two children — daughter Raddix, who was born in December 2019, and son Cardinal, whose birth was announced on Friday.

“They were always hoping for a second baby, because they love being parents," the insider says of Diaz and the Good Charlotte rocker, 45.

"For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom," they add. "She gets very emotional when she talks about the long journey to motherhood. She feels beyond lucky to now have two children.”

Noel Vasquez/GC Images Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz

Diaz and Madden revealed the birth of their baby son through a post shared on Instagram earlier this week.

"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏. He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here!" the post's caption read. "For the kids' safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures - but he’s a really cute ☺️."

"We are feeling so blessed and grateful🍀. Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️," the couple continued.

Alongside their caption, Diaz and Madden shared an abstract drawing that included the words: "A little bird whispered to me."

Donato Sardella/Getty Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz

A day after sharing their exciting baby news, Diaz and Madden stepped out to attend a party in celebration of Rob Lowe's milestone 60th birthday on Saturday evening.

For the event, Diaz wore a black jacket over a black top, while Madden sported a black denim jacket and a black baseball cap.

A source tells PEOPLE that the rare night out for the couple was fun, though they typically prefer more low-key moments.



"They love spending time at home. They prefer to cook and have friends over instead of going out," the insider tells PEOPLE. "And they love just hanging out with their children. They’re amazing parents.”



