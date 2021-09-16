Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore praised for ageing "without fillers or filters"

Photo credit: Instagram

In today’s world, with the prevalence of filters and cosmetic surgery, our view on realistic beauty is somewhat blurred.

Take ageing. It's a vital part of life that (hopefully) happens to us all, yet something we hardly see celebrated via Instagram or the celebrity world.

That’s why a new picture of Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz has proven so refreshing and empowering to many. The Charlie’s Angels co-stars have been praised for ageing “naturally” without “fillers or filters”.

Barrymore posted a picture of the pair, celebrating "bestie hour". Showing their unfiltered skin wasn't the point of the photo, but it served as a breath of fresh air for many to see their natural faces in a sea of selfies without wrinkles or pores present. It shouldn't be remarkable, but it is.

One wrote: “I love this, beauty without filters, and enhancers. This is what social media needs more of.”

Another commented: “So beautiful and have aged gracefully without a ton of plastic surgery.”

As well as countless fans praising them, many fellow A-listers also commented on the post, with Gwyneth Paltrow leaving heart emojis and Kristen Bell calling them “cuties”.

Barrymore previously opened up to Bazaar about the importance of embracing ageing: "First off, I have no judgments about anyone’s personal journey, but for me, I just want to take what the ageing process gives me,” she revealed. “I think skincare and taking care of yourself is incredibly important, but I am so happy to embrace getting older.”

She continued: "I’m not sure the pressure today to stay looking young is any different than it always has been, but it’s very much in-your-face now, no pun intended. But with social media and all the ads for procedures and new technology always coming out… and things are more affordable now than they used to be, so maybe that’s creating more pressure."

