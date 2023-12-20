Cameron Diaz denies feuding with Jamie Foxx on 'Back in Action' set: 'Jamie is the best'

For Cameron Diaz, it's a wrap on the rumor-mill drama between her and Jamie Foxx.

During an appearance on the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast published Tuesday, Diaz – who co-stars with Foxx in the upcoming Netflix film "Back in Action" – addressed rumors that she and Foxx feuded during the action-comedy's production.

"Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much," Diaz said. "He's such a special person, and he's so talented, so much fun. I really hate all the things that were being said about our set, which at the time you just want to scream at the top of your lungs like, 'Guys! What are you talking about?'"

Diaz and Foxx previously co-starred in the 2014 dramedy "Annie," an adaption of the classic Broadway musical of the same name. Following Diaz's retirement from acting in 2018, Foxx announced her movie comeback with "Back in Action" in June 2022.

"Jamie is like the cheerleader for the entire crew and everybody loves him, and we have so much fun on the set with him," said Diaz of her "Back in Action" experience. "And he's just a professional on every level."

Other than Foxx's hospitalization for a "medical complication" in April, Diaz said the film's production was smooth sailing.

"The hiccups that happened throughout production are the natural kinds of things that happen," Diaz said. "But nothing got delayed other than obviously towards the end, and (that’s) not my place to speak about."

Jamie Foxx opens up about health scare at LA awards show

In an April statement posted to Foxx's daughter Corinne's Instagram page, the Foxx family revealed the actor "experienced a medical complication" and was recovering. Further details on the cause of Foxx's health ordeal have yet to be shared.

Earlier this month, the Oscar-winning actor made his first major public appearance since being hospitalized to accept the Vanguard Award at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements event in Los Angeles.

Story continues

"It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different," Foxx reflected during his speech. "I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it's tough when it's almost over. ... I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light. It was hot in that tunnel, too; I don't know where I was going."

Jamie Foxx faces sexual assault lawsuit following hospitalization

Foxx's return to public life has also been met with scandal. Last month, the actor was sued by an unnamed woman on allegations of sexual assault and battery, stemming from an alleged interaction at a rooftop bar in New York City in 2015.

In a statement to USA TODAY at the time, a spokesperson for Foxx denied the allegations made against the actor.

"The alleged incident never happened," the statement read. "In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter. The claims are no more viable than they were then."

Foxx's spokesperson added they were "confident" the accusations would be "dismissed again."

"And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action," the statement concluded.

Cameron Diaz is 'Back in Action': Actress comes out of retirement to star in new Netflix film with Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx: Actor makes first public appearance since hospitalization, celebrates ability to walk

Contributing: KiMi Robinson, Charles Trepany and Anthony Robledo, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cameron Diaz denies feuding with 'Back in Action' co-star Jamie Foxx