Cameron Diaz Celebrated a Major Milestone With a Little Breaking and Entering

Cameron Diaz's wine brand, Avaline, is making moves much like Diaz herself. While the sip isn't headlining any movies (yet), it is officially available now at Whole Foods locations, marking a major milestone for the brand, which Diaz launched with her friend Katherine Power. The entry into Whole Foods also coincides with the start of Organic Month (September) and Avaline is famously a trailblazer in organic wine. Diaz starred in a clip that showed off her comedy background, where she woke up bright and early, put on her coziest rosé-colored sweats, and headed to Whole Foods.

“We’re launching in Whole Foods Market this month, like every store, so I came in to make sure the rosé looks good for the people,” Diaz said in the video. In the clip, she sneaks around outside a Whole Foods at 5:24 a.m. before entering the store and finding a display of Avaline. Triumphantly, she says, "Yes! Now this is what I’m talking about."

Diaz also opened up about what sets Avaline apart from other brands, telling Wine Industry Advisor, "In the past organic has been seen as a small opportunity in wine, but things are changing. According to Mintel, 30% of consumers say they are interested in trying organic wines. They’re gravitating toward organic because it’s better for the environment, better for workers, and they feel better about drinking wine that’s not farmed with harmful synthetic pesticides.”

Avaline also boasts another honor: it's the no. 4 ultra-premium rosé nationally. For now, Whole Foods will carry the beloved rosé in every one of its 370 locations nationwide, but expect white and the brand's sparkling wines to follow suit.

Melanie Mann, the global wine category manager at Whole Foods Market, added, “We are so excited for the launch of Avaline Wines and look forward to introducing them to our customers as we feature them in our ‘Made with Organic Grapes’ program this August and September.”



