Cameron Diaz Breaks Into a Whole Foods to Celebrate Her Avaline Wine Hitting Stores — Watch!

The actress took matters into her own hands to ensure everything was ready for the launch of her wine at Whole Foods

Avaline/Instagram; Avaline Cameron Diaz breaks into Whole Foods to celebrate the launch of her wine in-stores

Cameron Diaz is just a little protective over her wine line.

In a silly clip that Diaz and her wine company, Avaline, posted to Instagram, the actress is seen sneaking into a Whole Foods at the crack of dawn to celebrate the bottles being sold in grocery stores across the country. (Avaline hit Whole Food Markets on Wednesday, and is already sold in stores like Sprouts, Target, Total Wine and more.)

The video opens with an out of breath Diaz, dressed head-to-toe in a cream sweatsuit with the exception of a black Prada belt bag, forcing her way through the front doors at a Whole Foods.

“We’re launching in Whole Foods Market this month, like every store, so I came in to make sure the rosé looks good for the people,” Diaz says in a voiceover. In the clip, the entrepreneur is seen skulking around outside the grocery store at 5:24 a.m. before entering.

Diaz navigates over to a large end cap display of brightly lit bottles of Avaline rosé, which is the first in the line to be offered at Whole Foods. "Yes! Now this is what I’m talking about,” she says.

Diaz then begins to fiddle with the bottles saying, “Let’s straighten this up a little bit.” Diaz adjusts the wine so all the labels are facing out in the same direction before praising her work. “Looks good,” she says.

Justin Coit Cameron Diaz and and her co-founder Katherine Power

The actress then lists a few suggestions for the perfect occasion to snag some wine. “Say you’re doing an Avaline hour with a friend, grab a bottle. If you’re on your weekly grocery trip, a bottle or two. If you’re going to a barbecue, why not three?” she jokes.

Though customers shouldn't have any trouble finding the wine now, Diaz closes out the quick video by pointing out that her website drinkavaline.com has a bottle locator.

Diaz launched her wine brand in 2020 with her close friend, entrepreneur Katherine Power. Avaline has since expanded to include whites, reds, and sparkling wines, all of which are organic, vegan, and free of additives.

Avaline Cameron Diaz's Avaline wines

Diaz isn’t the only star to step into a store shift recently. While the actress was focused on tidying up shelves of her product, other stars have been hard at work in food service jobs across the country.

In July, a fan account uploaded a video to Instagram of Lana Del Rey working at a Waffle House with nametag and all.

In the video, the singer-songwriter could be seen “Doin’ Time” in a waitress uniform with her own custom yellow Waffle House name badge. Del Rey kept it professional — and observed health and safety rules — for her restaurant gig, wearing her hair tied back in a chic up-do.

Similarly, in July, David Letterman tried his hand at being a grocery store employee.

The former Late Night host and Indiana native explored his retail roots at Hy-Vee by testing out the career. In a silly video posted to his Instagram, he practiced “stocking, sacking and sorting” while in town for the Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend. (Letterman is one of the owners of Hy-Vee's No. 45 car that competed.)

Ed Sheeran has also been serving up snacks throughout his tour. Most recently, the British singer was slinging hot dogs in Chicago, but the “Shape of You” singer was also seen serving cheesesteaks in Philadelphia and pouring beers in Atlanta.

