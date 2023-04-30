Cameron Carter-Vickers’ season is over after delaying surgery for cup semi-final

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou revealed Cameron Carter-Vickers would not feature again this season after playing through the pain barrier to help the team into the Scottish Cup final with an outstanding display against Rangers.

The central defender is set to undergo knee surgery but delayed the medical treatment to ensure Celtic stayed well on course for the treble.

The United States international and centre-back partner Carl Starfelt impressed as Rangers put Celtic under sustained pressure in the second half as they chased an equaliser following Jota’s headed opener three minutes before half-time.

The pair were first to the vast majority of balls into the Celtic box and Cameron-Vickers cleared off the line from Fashion Sakala as a 1-0 victory set up a Hampden return against Inverness on June 3.

On the former Tottenham defender, Postecoglou said: “He hasn’t put a foot wrong since we signed him. He has been outstanding.

“Him and Carl as a partnership, I could be wrong but they still haven’t lost domestically. They are an outstanding pair, they really work hard together.

“Cameron again keeps growing as a player and as a leader within the group.

“That’s his last game for us, he needs to get his injury looked at now, so that will be him for the season. But he wanted to play.

“I was trying to push him to have it done a bit earlier but I’m scared of him so I just let him do what he wants. He was keen to play and he put in a performance that befits his standing at our football club. It’s a credit to him.”