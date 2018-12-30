Cameron Bancroft manages only two in competitive comeback from nine-month ban for ball tampering

Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft managed only two in his competitive comeback from his nine-month ban for ball tampering.

Bancroft came to the crease with Perth Scorchers struggling on 16 for three in the fourth over of their Big Bash League match against the Hobart Hurricanes and lasted just three deliveries before edging Riley Meredith behind.

The 26-year-old was suspended for attempting to alter the condition of the ball with sandpaper against South Africa in March.

The ban elapsed on Saturday and Bancroft was given an immediate recall by the Scorchers, who lost by six wickets after being limited to 107 for eight from their 20 overs.

England all-rounder David Willey made only six from 13 deliveries for the Perth team.

Meredith was the outstanding bowler after returning figures of four for 15, while Sussex’s Jofra Archer went wicketless from his four overs.

The Hurricanes reached their target with 15 balls to spare to win by six wickets to make it four wins from four, Alex Doolan top-scoring with an unbeaten 41.