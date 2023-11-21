Advertisement

Cameras appeared to show Chiefs coach Andy Reid snarling at Travis Kelce

Pete Grathoff
·1 min read
Nick Wagner/nwagner@kcstar.com

Chiefs coach Andy Reid generally is good at masking his emotions during a game.

But during the “Monday Night Football” contest against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Reid was clearly displeased at times.

One of those instances came after Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught a 4-yard pass in the fourth quarter. That moved the ball to the Eagles’ 21-yard line, which seems like a good thing.

But something upset Reid. Cameras caught Reid yelling at Kelce and then the Chiefs coach sort of snarled.

Things got worse for Kelce just three plays later. He caught a pass and fumbled at the Eagles’ 14-yard line.

Among the people who noticed Reid’s displeasure was former Chiefs quarterback Chase Daniel.

Fans also took note of Reid’s snarl. Here is what some of them were saying.