Cameran Eubanks 'Done' with Reality TV After Southern Charm Exit, Says It Started Feeling 'Icky'

Cameran Eubanks is ready to hang up her reality TV hat once and for all.

Eubanks, 37, opens up about her surprising exit from Southern Charm in her new memoir, One Day You'll Thank Me, saying her priorities "changed" after she gave birth to her 3-year-old daughter Palmer Corrine.

"My mantra with social media if you are on a reality show: You don't like the heat? Get out of the kitchen. Well, get out of the kitchen is exactly what I did after season six," she writes in the book. "At that point, I had a child and since becoming a mother, my priorities had changed. I also felt like I was at a different place in my life. It was time to move on."

Eubanks got her reality TV start on The Real World: San Diego in 2004 and had been a leading player on Bravo's Southern Charm since its premiere in March 2014, even providing the show's voice-over narration throughout the episodes.

And six seasons on the show, Eubanks said she felt like reality TV had taken a "dark turn" and was more about curating drama than depicting people's real lives.

Ahead of the current season of Southern Charm, a rumor began circulating that Eubanks' husband, Jason Wimberly, had an affair. Both Eubanks and Rebecca Wash, the Charleston makeup artist who was alleged to have been involved with Wimberly, adamantly denied the claims.

"The drama on reality TV lately has taken a dark turn and become something I don't want to associate myself with anymore," Eubanks writes in her book. "False accusations can be made and nasty rumors can be started for the sake of a 'good show.' It just started to feel a bit icky."

And while Eubanks calls her time on the hit Bravo show a "very positive experience," she has no plans to return.

"I'm pretty certain I am done with reality TV, though," she writes. "I've got two shows under my belt, and at this point I am enjoying the simpler life without a camera in my face."

Eubanks announced her plans to leave Southern Charm last May. At the time, she said her departure had "nothing to do with ridiculous and fake rumors about my marriage," and that the claim was simply a "ploy for ratings."

"Drama is needed to stay relevant on reality television and sadly false rumors about others are sometimes created," she said on Instagram. "Make of that what you will and consider the source."

Since her exit, Eubanks says in her book that she has stayed in touch with a handful of her former castmates, including Whitney Sudler-Smith, Craig Conover and Shep Rose.

"Shep calls me for girl advice all the time. I feel honored that he actually listens to me, because Shep doesn't listen to many people," she writes. "Craig and I argue and fight nonstop, but we still consider each other close friends."

However, during the Southern Charm reunion last week, Conover claimed that Eubanks has since stopped talking to him.

"We've talked once in the last three months and it was an 'I love you and I hate that we can't talk anymore' type of vibe," he said. "We used to talk every day."

Southern Charm airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo. One Day You'll Thank Me is out now.