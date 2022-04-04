New camera system helped investigators find suspect in Lexington animal cruelty case

A camera system recently implemented by Lexington police helped to identify a suspect accused of dumping a dead dog last month, according to police.

The dog was dumped behind businesses on Russell Cave Road. The entire incident was caught on surveillance footage. Police said they were able to grab a partial license plate number from the footage, and the Flock Safety Camera System was able to match the suspected vehicle and obtain a full license plate.

Investigators started looking into the case after surveillance footage appeared to show someone in a mask throwing the dog and a crate out of the back of a pickup truck.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers offered $1,000 for a tip that led to an arrest of the suspect, according to Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control.

The suspect was charged with second-degree cruelty to animals, according to animal care and control.