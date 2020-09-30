'He came out of the womb dancing!' Stars relive their wild times with Michael Clark

‘You bitch, I said, and threw things at him’

Les Child, dancer with Michael Clark Company, 1982-89

Before I’d even met Michael I saw him on a poster and was in awe – just because of his amazing proportions. The first time I really saw him dance, he did a solo in a tutu and I was gobsmacked. I started to throw things at him: “You bitch! I didn’t think that was possible!”

I feel really fortunate to have witnessed such amazing beauty. It was his ethereal composure. He was a product of the Royal Ballet School but he was otherworldly. His transitions between steps were so pure, everything was effortless. You weren’t conscious that this person had learned to dance. It was as though he came out of the womb dancing.

‘I guess we have to have a sex scene’

Charles Atlas, film-maker

A producer I was working with had some money to make a film and I said: “I’ll do anything if I can work with Michael Clark.” I’d met him in New York and he was such an extraordinary dancer, just a darling person, charming and funny and a rascal. His trajectory was unusual. Normally, the pattern is that you dance with a major company till you’re about 30 then leave and start choreographing. But when Michael was 21 he already wanted to do his own work.



I took the film money and made a fake day-in-the-life, called Hail the New Puritan. We turned London’s Chisenhale Dance Space into something like a New York loft to stand in for his flat. We did a club scene: all his friends showed up during the daytime and pretended to be at a nightclub. It was 1986, the early days of Channel 4 and you could almost do anything. That’s why I got away with the sex scene. They were like: “OK, it’s Michael Clark, I guess we have to have a sex scene.” It was like the wild west.

‘I sat on a giant burger wearing a Lurex swimsuit’

Brix Smith Start, former guitarist in the Fall

I was watching telly with Mark E Smith [frontman of the Fall] and some music show had done a profile of Michael, this punk ballet dancer. I remember this beautiful guy wearing a pink tutu with a mohican and we were just like: “Holy fuck, who is that?” Then it came to our attention that he was a massive Fall fan and we met him and became thick as thieves. I had never seen anything like the way he moved. The musicality, the set design, the costumes, the gender-neutral roles: it wasn’t like anything that had come before and is still fresh to this day.



I Am Curious, Orange, an extraordinary dance show we collaborated on in 1988, was one of the greatest artistic experiences in my entire career. There was an acid-house section that was absolutely psychedelic. The costumes were beyond: big wigs, glitter, ass-less pants. And then there was the burger: a gigantic Big Mac rolling and spinning on wheels. I had to sit on the burger in a leathery Lurex bathing suit that Bodymap had made for me with my white Rickenbacker guitar. Leigh Bowery, the performance artist, was in charge of pushing the burger – and he was a vicious burger wheeler, spinning me like a funfair ride with me trying to play my part and not fall off.

At the time, my marriage to Mark was breaking up. I would spend hours in the dressing room sobbing, then have to pull it together. So my heart was breaking while I was on that burger. But the show was so spectacular that being part of it lifted your spirits to another level.

‘We set up shoots in men’s toilets’

Nick Knight, photographer

I first photographed Michael for i-D magazine in 1985, part of 100 portraits of London’s beau monde. Through that, I became involved in Leigh Bowery’s Taboo club. Michael was a real star on the scene, an incredibly handsome young man. I think everybody was in love with him.



We’ve now done a lot of shoots and you always know it’s going to be amazing. I did a poster for one of his ballets that had Bowery dressed as a large teapot. We did a series based on cottaging and dogging, choreographing set-ups in men’s toilets. I did a shoot with Alexander McQueen and Michael, based on the idea of a comet hitting people at a bus stop, with dancers lifted up on ropes.

We had a live broadcast on [fashion website] ShowStudio and Michael did a performance to Send in the Clowns. I remember the producer’s horror as his dancers walked on and they were all completely naked. The producer quickly got some fur stoles, to be strategically placed. They didn’t hide much.

