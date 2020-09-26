‘We came all this way to start a new life’: the misery of Glasgow’s lockdown freshers

When Theo Lockett tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, he was the first of his 10 flatmates to do so. Within 24 hours, four more had reported positive results amid a rapidly increasing outbreak in University of Glasgow student accommodation.

“Physically I feel tired and drained, I’ve got a sore throat and I can’t taste,” says 19-year-old Lockett, who moved to Glasgow two weeks ago from York. “Emotionally it’s miserable; you can’t meet new people, you can’t go to campus, you can’t go home. It feels like you’ve come all this way to start a new life and you’ve ended up locked in a house for two weeks.”

Lockett and his flatmates are some of hundreds of first years isolating in Murano Street Student Village, the university’s largest halls of residence which, alongside nearby Cairncross House, is at the centre of the outbreak. Across the city, thousands more new arrivals are restricted by guidance forbidding students from socialising beyond their household group. By Friday, the university said there were 172 positive cases within its residences and 600 students self-isolating – with numbers expected to rise as testing increases.

On Saturday Glasgow University announced on Twitter it was offering a month’s rent rebate and £50 credit to all students in its residences, whether or not they were self-isolating.

Thomas Quinn, who has chronic bronchitis and is isolating in Queen Margaret residences after a flatmate tested positive, moved from the Middle East to study politics and philosophy. “My girlfriend also came from the Middle East to go to Edinburgh and my vision was to make loads of friends in Glasgow and she’d make loads of friends in Edinburgh, and we’d go to all these parties and restaurants together,” says Quinn, 18.

View photos Theo Lockett tested positive for the coronavirus shortly after moving to student accommodation in Glasgow’s Murano Street halls. Photograph: Katherine Anne Rose/The Observer More

“If you’d told me a year ago that freshers’ week would consist of meeting approximately four people I would have been pretty surprised.”

While the university has linked the outbreak to social activity during the first weekend of freshers’ week, many students have expressed frustration at being blamed for socialising after being encouraged to physically attend campus.

“They’ve essentially picked up a few thousand 17- and 18-year-olds, stuck them all together away from their parents for the first time, and then shut their eyes and pretended they didn’t know what was going to happen,” says Quinn.

“If I hadn’t paid the deposit and things had gotten to this stage, I wouldn’t be here,” agrees Lockett. “It’s been difficult paying so much money just to sit in a bed that’s slightly more uncomfortable than the one I have at home, in a room that’s slightly colder than the one I have at home.”

Scottish students do not pay tuition fees but students from the rest of the UK, like Lockett, pay £9,250. Rent at Murano Street costs £126.77 per week on top of a non-refundable £600 deposit, which was paid before some university departments moved all their teaching online-only.

This is meant to be a massive year for us. But it feels like everything that could have gone wrong has gone wrong Leslie, student

A Glasgow University spokesperson added that the university was working to ensure testing was readily available across all its residences and would monitor the situation closely to ensure adherence to the socialising and isolation rules. A mobile testing unit has also been established at the Murano Street residences.

“We have made clear to students that they must not socialise with others [beyond] their households. We have also strongly advised them to avoid hospitality venues such as bars over the weekend. The student unions on campus will remain closed,” the spokesperson added.

There has been a spate of campus outbreaks across the UK as students have returned. At least 23 universities have reported outbreaks, a number that is likely to rise as more students arrive. The National Union of Students (NUS) accused the government and university vice chancellors of “selling students a lie” about how safe it would be to return to campuses for face-to-face teaching.

