‘I came home.’ Seeking a career reset, Maddie Scherr came back to Kentucky.

Mark Story
·4 min read

When Maddie Scherr’s name appeared in the transfer portal after the former Ryle High School star’s second season at Oregon, Kyra Elzy turned to a vintage Kentucky women’s basketball program tactic to woo her.

The UK head coach deployed the full-court press.

Said Elzy: “Maddie, in particular, I was like ‘Listen, the people in the state of Kentucky want to see you at (the University of) Kentucky wearing blue. I don’t know what we need to do, but we are going to make it happen this time. You said no the first time (in recruiting); the second time we are going to get a yes.’”

On Wednesday, at UK’s annual women’s basketball media day, one of the most decorated high school players produced in the commonwealth in the 21st century made her first official appearance in UK blue and white.

“I came home,” a smiling Scherr said inside the Joe Craft Center. “And I am really excited to be home.”

Former Ryle High School star Maddie Scherr will be expected to be one of Kentucky’s top players in 2022-23 after transferring from Oregon. “If I had a quarter for everyone who asked me if we were going to get Maddie Scherr, I would be rich,” Kentucky Coach Kyra Elzy said.
Former Ryle High School star Maddie Scherr will be expected to be one of Kentucky’s top players in 2022-23 after transferring from Oregon. “If I had a quarter for everyone who asked me if we were going to get Maddie Scherr, I would be rich,” Kentucky Coach Kyra Elzy said.

When Scherr officially wears the No. 22 UK jersey in a game for the first time on Nov. 7 against Radford, she will become the most impressively credentialed, in-state high school player to play for the Wildcats since Makayla Epps, the former Marion County star, graduated from Kentucky in 2017.

As a junior in 2018-19, Sherr was the Kentucky Girls’ Sweet Sixteen MVP after leading Boone County’s Ryle High School to its first state championship.

Following Sherr’s senior season, the 5-foot-11 guard was named a McDonald’s All-American, a participant in the Jordan Brand Classic, Kentucky’s Miss Basketball and the winner of the Donna Murphy Award for excellence on and off the court.

After both Scherr’s junior and senior seasons, she was chosen Gatorade’s Kentucky Player of the Year.

So it was a significant blow to UK’s recruiting efforts when Scherr turned down the Wildcats (and many, many others) to cast her lot with Oregon. She joined fellow McDonald’s All-Americans Angela Dugalic, Te-Hina Paopao, Sydney Parrish and Kylee Watson in a Ducks recruiting class that was so lavishly hyped that the players became known as “Oregon’s Fab Five.”

Along with the Kentucky coaching staff, Scherr said her parents, Rick and Amy Scherr, might have had the hardest time with her decision to head to the far west.

“My poor mom, she was so heartbroken that I was going so far away from home,” Scherr said. “(My parents) are more excited than anybody just to have me so close and be able to go to every game.”

At Ryle High School, Maddie Scherr led her team to the 2019 state championship. “I’ve always been that type of player, to just do whatever I can to help my team win games,” she said.
At Ryle High School, Maddie Scherr led her team to the 2019 state championship. “I’ve always been that type of player, to just do whatever I can to help my team win games,” she said.

As a player, Scherr’s calling card has long been her all-around game. She left Ryle as the school’s all-time leader in points (2,291), rebounds (1,094), assists (679), steals (535) and blocks (233). “I’ve always been that type of player, to just do whatever I can to help my team win games,” Scherr said.

In her two seasons at Oregon, Scherr showed some of her well-rounded skills. Last season, Scherr led the Ducks (20-12) in assists (102) and steals (46) and averaged a more-than-respectable-for-a-guard 3.7 rebounds per game.

What Scherr did not do in Eugene was shoot the ball well. As a freshman in 2020-21, she hit 28.8% of her field-goal tries. Last year, she made 34.4%.

“I honestly believe it was all about a mental game,” Scherr said of her shooting. “It’s crazy, because after two years, I have really realized how much of it is mental. If you don’t have confidence in yourself, if you don’t feel like you are in a system or program where people have that confidence in you, then you are not going to come out successful.

“That was another one of the reasons I had to transfer. I just have so much more to give than that.”

As UK looks to replace the scoring lost when Rhyne Howard (20.5 points per game) graduated to the WNBA and Dre’una Edwards (16.9 points) transferred to Baylor, it will need all hands on deck.

So it’s a positive that early reports from UK practices are that Scherr’s shot has looked good.

“I think she’s really come into her shot. She’s shooting great,” said Kentucky senior Blair Green, a former AAU teammate of Scherr’s with Kentucky Premier. “She’s always been like, pass first, trying to make everyone else look great, get everyone else shots. But she’s really looking for her shot here, which I think is awesome.”

Ryle’s Maddie Scherr took a shot against Southwestern in the championship game of the 2019 Girls’ Sweet Sixteen in Rupp Arena. Ryle won 63-48.
Ryle’s Maddie Scherr took a shot against Southwestern in the championship game of the 2019 Girls’ Sweet Sixteen in Rupp Arena. Ryle won 63-48.

It might have taken a little longer than originally hoped, but Elzy said having Maddie Scherr in Kentucky blue and white will have been worth the wait.

Said Elzy: “I told her that if I had a quarter for everyone who asked me if we were going to get Maddie Scherr, I would be rich. Maddie brings a competitive spirit (with) a high basketball IQ. I think the people of the state know what she can do and they look forward to seeing her.”

Latest Stories

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Blue Jays set to face Mariners in wild-card round of post-season

    The Toronto Blue Jays' first foe in the playoffs is now official. Toronto is slated to take on the Seattle Mariners in the American League wild-card round. The series will lead off Friday at Rogers Centre. The Seattle Mariners defeated the Detroit Tigers 7-6 in 10 innings, and stamped their trip to Toronto when the Boston Red Sox tripped the Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 in a game called after five innings because of rain. Having clinched the top spot in the wild card, the Blue Jays will have home-field ad

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB