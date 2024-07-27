Came hits maiden ton as Derbyshire rout Middlesex

Metro Bank One Day Cup - Group A

Middlesex 266 (49.4 overs): Cracknell 56; Dupavillon 3-47

Derbyshire 267-1 (43 overs): Came 113*, Reece 88; Hollman 1-49

Derbyshire (2 pts) won by nine wickets

Derbyshire opener Harry Came struck a maiden white-ball century as his side demolished Middlesex by nine wickets at Derby to go top of their One-Day Cup group.

Came, who finished unbeaten on 113 from 136 balls, shared an opening stand of 216 with Luis Reece (88 from 90) – the highest first-wicket partnership in limited-overs cricket at the County Ground – as Derbyshire coasted to victory.

Joe Cracknell top-scored with 56 in Middlesex’s total of 266 all out, with Daryn Dupavillon taking 3-47 for the home side, while fellow seamers Sam Conners (2-44) and 17-year-old Harry Moore (2-39) also impressed.

However, the visitors – who have begun the tournament with successive heavy defeats – looked ragged with the ball and Brooke Guest helped Came to seal Derbyshire’s win with seven overs to spare.

Derbyshire opted to bowl after winning the toss and their seamers proceeded to extract pace and bounce without much reward, although Conners had the experienced Sam Robson (32) caught behind from a ball that moved away.

Cracknell overcame a scratchy start, surviving a mistimed pull that fell short of midwicket and then a chance to slip off Dupavillon to find some rhythm as he passed 50 for the first time in any format for almost a year.

But Cracknell was lbw sweeping Samit Patel (2-49) soon afterwards and, with Dupavillon accounting for Mark Stoneman and Jack Davies in quick succession, Middlesex slumped to 131-5 before the halfway stage.

Martin Andersson marshalled a recovery with a solid 46, supported by Luke Hollman (38) and Josh de Caires (23), but the visitors lost their way again towards the end and Conners and Dupavillon finished them off with two deliveries unused.

The tone was set for Derbyshire’s reply when Noah Cornwell speared the first ball of the innings down the leg side for five byes and Blake Cullen took some punishment as Reece flicked him for two on-side sixes in an over.

He and Came raced along to 44 after five overs and, apart from leg-spinner Hollman, who bowled tidily for 1-49, none of Middlesex’s bowlers could find a way to rein in the opening pair.

Although Reece won the race to his half-century, his partner began to accelerate as Derbyshire cruised towards their target and reached three figures from 116 balls by turning Ethan Bamber for a single.

By then, Reece had departed – leg before attempting to sweep Hollman – but that had no bearing on the outcome and Guest propelled Derbyshire across the line with an undefeated 32.