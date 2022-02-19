Which came first? French biologists lay an entirely chicken-free egg

·4 min read

France is Europe’s biggest egg producer and its cuisine is laden with this economic, versatile, protein-rich food. But for people with allergies, or who follow a vegan diet, it's a nightmare. Two young French biologists took up the challenge of developing an animal-free alternative and after two years of solid R&D are ready to sell Le Papondu (not laid) to restaurants.

Over 5.7 billion eggs were laid in France in 2020. They’re everywhere – in patisseries, quiches, and of course that so very French omelette, which dates back to the 16th century.

While non-animal alternatives exist for many dairy products, the egg hadn't found its vegetal equivalent.

Sheryline Thavisouk and Philippine Soulères separated the egg from the chicken and the resulting Le Papondu means you "no longer need to crack eggs to make an omelette".

The two women met four years ago as students studying industrial biology in Paris. They could have made careers developing the ultimate facial cream, but identified a more pressing need.

“We realised there were more and more people that want to replace eggs, people with egg allergies and vegans," says Thavisouk, "but they had no solution."

What's more those with egg allergies "are mostly children," says Soulères, "so their parents are looking for a product that looks like something they know, so they can use it easily in their daily life".

Click here to listen to an audio report on Le Papondu in the Spotlight on France podcast

Helped by a successful crowdfunding campaign, they set to work.

“We selected a few ingredients, for example vegetable proteins but also fibres, everything that would allow us to have a product that would react exactly the same as a chicken egg,” Soulères explains.

Le Papondu has just seven ingredients: fava bean flour, methylcellulose, water, salt, oil, natural aroma and carrot for colouring.

“At first we wanted to offer a product like an egg with a white and a yoke,” says Soulères. “We have a prototype that works that we can do in our own kitchens," but they realised a lot more work was needed to develop it and be able to upscale production.

'Beaten' Papondu

So the first shape their product will take is not oval, but in liquid form – a mix of white and yoke and a convincing alternative to the liquid egg widely used in the catering industry.

“You can cook it in recipes but also cook it alone in omelettes, and also make scrambled Papondu,” Soulères says.

Their egg mix has similar nutritional value to the animal version with 10g of protein per 100g versus 13g for a traditional egg. It's lower in saturated fat, cholesterol-free, and unlike the feathered friend product, has fibre.

Papondu is not unique: US food tech brand JUST has a liquid vegan egg product based on mung bean protein while French brand Yumgo has an egg mix and its white is popular in patisserie.

But the Papondu duo want to go further. Having worked hard on the texture and taste, they hope to develop a shell so the eggs can be sold just like the animal equivalent, six in a box. They have yet to find a solution to a non-plastic shell but insist it's only a matter of time.

Changing everyone's eating habits

France got rid of old-style battery cages in 2012, but a majority of French laying hens are still housed in 'improved cages', which are scarcely better. The birds can’t turn around and never see daylight.

For hard-core vegans the battle is stopping animal cruelty and having a full range of culinary delights is secondary.

“Vegans don’t really need replacement products, give us a handful of lentils and some pasta, we’re happy!, says Brigitte Gauthiere, an animal rights activist with L214. “What we want is to avoid hurting animals so we’re ready to eat less well.”

The beauty of Le Papondu, she says, is that it could encourage meat eaters to change or at least broaden their eating habits, much like beyond burgers have got carnivores munching veggie burgers.

“The strength of this kind of innovation is that it resembles a product that people know, it means they can change the impact of what they eat without changing the way they cook,” Gauthière says. “The message is ‘you like the taste? Here it is!’”

For the moment the vegan egg will be sold to restaurants but Soulères and Thavisouk plan to have it on supermarket shelves later this year, thanks to support from the Station F start up incubator in Paris where they're now based.

Their market research shows supermarkets and restaurants are interested in a vegan egg but people wanting to crack their Papondu into the frying pan will have to wait that bit longer.

This story was first produced for the Spotlight on France podcast. Listen to the audio here. Listen and subscribe to all the podcasts here.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Norway repeats Olympic team pursuit gold; Japan skater falls

    BEIJING (AP) — Japan had another Olympic gold medal in its sights. Just one turn to go. Then, the unthinkable happened. Nana Takagi lost her balance and crashed into the padding at the Beijing speedskating oval coming through the final corner of women's team pursuit, costing the defending champions a second straight gold. Canada cruised across the line for the improbable victory, while Takagi was reduced to tears by her untimely mistake. “My mind hasn't recovered from the fall,” she said through

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • IIHF reschedules world junior event to August 2022

    BEIJING — President Luc Tardif of the International Ice Hockey Federation says the 2022 world junior men's tournament will be played this summer in Canada. The tournament began in December in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., but was postponed after just four days due to COVID-19 concerns. Tardif told reporters Thursday at the Beijing Games that the 2021-22 world junior event will be made up. "It will be in the middle of August in Alberta," Tardif said. "It will be a new competition, which means we

  • Canada's Jones misses curling playoffs at Games, Gushue to play for bronze

    BEIJING — The members of the Canadian women's curling team huddled in the far corner of the Ice Cube on Thursday for a long half-hour wait to learn their Olympic fate. They had done their part by beating Denmark 10-4 but needed help from other teams to make the playoff cut. Occasional glances at the game action on the large video screen were like regular body blows. Sweden finally delivered the knockout punch by defeating South Korea. A 5-4 record left Jennifer Jones in a three-way tie but short

  • US Olympic speedskating coach back on ice after heart attack

    BEIJING (AP) — Ryan Shimabukuro still has that deep passion for speedskating. In a way, he remains the starry eyed kid who watched Eric Heiden beat the world at a strange sport in a glorious golden suit, setting the course for a quixotic journey that took Shimabukuro from the surf and sun of his native Hawaii to where he truly felt at home. The ice. But things have definitely changed for the coach of the U.S. speedskating team since he felt a piercing, terrifying pain in his chest a few summers

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • Canadian skeleton athletes display heritage with helmets prepared for Beijing Games

    After a disappointing result on the World Cup circuit, Canadian slider Jane Channell knew she needed something to motivate herself beyond getting better results on the skeleton track. To create a tangible goal for herself, she commissioned a brand new helmet that she would only wear at the Beijing Olympics. That is, if she made Canada's Olympic team. "It was my worst result in a World Cup ever and so just being able to have that to hold on to was massive motivation," said Channell after she fini

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: N. Korea not at Games but diplomat remains

    BEIJING (AP) — As skaters and sledders vie for medals at the Beijing Olympics, another extraordinary event is quietly unfolding on nine acres in the city’s embassy district. Here, in rows of concrete beige buildings, hundreds of North Koreans are enduring perhaps the longest-running pandemic-enforced separation in the world. The Communist state has sealed off its borders so tightly that it has left its own ambassador to China stranded in Beijing. Ji Jae-Ryong, 79, has been apart from his family

  • Blackhawks beat Jets 3-1 as DeBrincat scores 28th goal of the season

    WINNIPEG — Alex DeBrincat's 28th goal of the season was the game winner as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday. DeBrincat beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a high shot at 9:42 of the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Patrick Kane had a goal and assist while Brandon Hagel scored late in the third on an empty-net. Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (18-24-7), who notched their second win in their last six games (2-4-0). Mark Scheifele scored for the

  • Lions become first CFL team to hire full-time female coach by adding Walter to staff

    VANCOUVER — Tanya Walter is used to pushing her way into unusual spaces. The former linebacker broke a whole new barrier Tuesday when she was named defensive assistant for the B.C. Lions, becoming the first full-time female coach in CFL history. “In my mind, there’s nothing that is off limits if I put in the time and put in the effort," Walter said on a video call. "I’ve never been one to think, ‘maybe that’s not for me’ or ‘maybe that opportunity’s not there.’” Walter, 30, knows she's making hi

  • Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot wins second medal in Beijing with bronze in big air

    BEIJING — In a quiet moment after the podium ceremony, Chinese phenom Su Yiming told Canada's Max Parrot he'd been one of his idols for years. The Canadian had been a big reason why he'd worked so hard heading into the Beijing Olympics, Su told Parrot. In snowboarding's big air final at the Beijing Olympics, Parrot captured the bronze medal about a week after winning gold in slopestyle. But it was the 17-year-old Su who put on a clinic to clinch big air gold, landing front- and back-side 1800s o