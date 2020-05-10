'I came face to face with Dennis Nilsen': poet laureate Simon Armitage

Photograph: Sarah Lee/The Guardian

The poet laureate Simon Armitage has spoken of his encounter with the notorious serial killer Dennis Nilsen and his unsatisfying time as a probation officer in a candid Desert Island Discs radio interview aired on Sunday.

The Yorkshireman was appointed as Britain’s 21st national poet a year ago.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As a young man, he dealt with former offenders and prisoners but admits to Lauren Laverne he does not think he was good at it.

Related: Poet laureate Simon Armitage launches 'ambient post-rock' band

His time working with inmates was the most difficult, he says: “I didn’t enjoy my time in the prisons. Dennis Nilsen was in Wakefield prison [when] I was there, so I was face to face with someone … who had done terrible, terrible things … in a tiny little room.”

He says becoming poet laureate, “is a huge opportunity to promote the art form”.