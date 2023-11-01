Camden to play for SC volleyball state championship. A look at the schedule, ticket info

The Camden girls volleyball team rallied to earn the right to play for a state championship.

The Bulldogs trailed 2-1 after the first three sets before winning the final two io defeat Philip Simmons, 3-2 (22-25, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22; 15-10) to win the Class 3A Lower State championship on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs will play Wren at Dreher High School on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the 3A championship match. It is Camden’s first title appearance since 2016.

Camden’s last volleyball championship came in 1995 when it won three straight crowns from 1993-95.

Camden was one of two area teams in the lower state championship. North Central lost to Bishop England, 3-0.

The Camden girls tennis also made it to the 3A lower state championship but lost 6-0 to Philip Simmons.

SCHSL Volleyball Championship Schedule

At Dreher High School

Thursday

Class 4A Boys: Catawba Ridge vs. Bishop England, 5:30 p.m.

Class 5A Boys: Caroline Forest vs. Dorman, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class A Girls: Bridges Prep vs. St. Joseph’s/Southside Christian, 10 a.m.

Class 5A Girls: Dorman vs. Wando, noon

Class 3A Girls: Camden vs. Wren, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A Girls: Landrum vs. Bishop England, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Girls: South Aiken vs. North Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m.

Streaming Information

All matches will be streamed on www.nfhsnetwork.com for a fee of $11.99 which is good for a month subscription to the site.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $15 each day (3 and under if held in lap are admitted free)