What Is Camden National's (NASDAQ:CAC) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) share price has dived 32% in the last thirty days. The recent drop has obliterated the annual return, with the share price now down 30% over that longer period.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Camden National Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Camden National's P/E of 7.89 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Camden National has a lower P/E than the average (8.9) P/E for companies in the banks industry.

NasdaqGS:CAC Price Estimation Relative to Market March 28th 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Camden National shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Camden National's earnings per share grew by 9.0% in the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 11% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Camden National's Balance Sheet

Camden National has net debt worth 61% of its market capitalization. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On Camden National's P/E Ratio

Camden National's P/E is 7.9 which is below average (13.0) in the US market. While the recent EPS growth is a positive, the significant amount of debt on the balance sheet may be contributing to pessimistic market expectations. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Camden National over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 11.6 back then to 7.9 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

