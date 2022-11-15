Cambridgeshire company's self-charging trains project wins government funds

The competition aims to award funding to projects that could transform the future of transport

A project that has been developing so-called self-charging trains has won a share of £5m of government funding.

Echion Technologies, based in Sawston near Cambridge, is creating train batteries that can charge from overheard wires, the Department for Transport said.

The trains would be able to use the batteries on unelectrified track.

The project was among the winners of the government's First of a Kind competition.

Other projects awarded funding from the competition include a programme by Thales Ground Transportation to develop sensors that detect when a person is approaching the tracks.

It was hoped this would reduce disruption and could prevent suicides.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: "The UK has a long history of leading the way in railway innovation, and the First of a Kind competition is getting the great brains of today to create the trains of tomorrow.

"Through millions of pounds worth of government funding, we are breathing life into ideas that will revolutionise our railways and make them greener than ever before.

"This is just the beginning and, as transport secretary, I am determined to support British innovation and create a cutting edge, green rail industry that delivers even more benefits for passengers and freight."

