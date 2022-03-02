Cambridge's triple-double lifts Vandy past A&M in SEC opener

  • Vanderbilt's Brinae Alexander (15) drives against Texas A&M's Maliyah Johnson (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 2, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Vanderbilt's Brinae Alexander (15) drives against Texas A&M's Maliyah Johnson (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 2, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Texas A&M's Destiny Pitts (3) defends against Vanderbilt's Demi Washington in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 2, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Texas A&M's Destiny Pitts (3) defends against Vanderbilt's Demi Washington in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 2, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Texas A&M's McKinzie Green (23) knocks the ball away from Vanderbilt's Jordyn Cambridge (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Texas A&M's McKinzie Green (23) knocks the ball away from Vanderbilt's Jordyn Cambridge (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Vanderbilt's Jordyn Cambridge (3) is defended by Texas A&M's McKinzie Green (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Vanderbilt's Jordyn Cambridge (3) is defended by Texas A&M's McKinzie Green (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Vanderbilt's Jordyn Cambridge, center, chases after the ball with Texas A&M's Destiny Pitts, left, and Kayla Wells (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Vanderbilt's Jordyn Cambridge, center, chases after the ball with Texas A&M's Destiny Pitts, left, and Kayla Wells (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Vanderbilt head coach Shea Ralph, center, watches the action in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Vanderbilt head coach Shea Ralph, center, watches the action in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair talks with his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair talks with his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
·2 min read
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordyn Cambridge had the first triple-double in school history, Iyana Moore scored 14 of her 18 points in the first quarter and Vanderbilt beat Texas A&M 85-69 in the opening game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Wednesday, bringing the coaching career of Hall of Famer Gary Blair to an end.

Brinae Alexander led Vanderbilt with 23 points, 18 in the second half. Cambridge, a Nashville native, had 13 points and career-highs of 15 rebounds and 10 assists, plus four steals. Demi Washington and Sacha Washington both had 12 points with Sacha Washington grabbing 10 rebounds.

The 13th-seeded Commodores (14-17) were 12 of 15 in the first quarter with Moore, a freshman, going 5 of 7, including 3 of 5 behind the arc. The 12th-seeded Aggies (14-15) were 4 of 13, missing all five of their long shots and trailed 29-10 in Blair's 1,200th game as a coach.

Vanderbilt, which won its first tournament game since 2016 under first-year coach Shea Ralph, faces fifth-seeded Florida in the second round on Thursday.

Texas A&M, the 2011 national champion, closed Blair's last campaign with six straight losses. Blair coached 50 years, the last 19 in College Station, where the court is named after him. His 444 wins with the Aggies are the most in school history for men or women and he has 852 wins overall.

Vanderbilt's lead reached 21 late in the second quarter and it was 44-26 at the half. With Destiny Pitts finding the range, and scoring the last five points, the Aggies cut the deficit to 58-46 after three quarters.

Pitts had two 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to get A&M within 60-54. The second 3 was A&M's 16th basket, which at the time finally equaled the number of Aggies' turnovers. But Vanderbilt regroup behind Alexander, who had 10 points in the quarter and finished with five 3s.

Pitts finished with 24 points and Kayla Wells 20 for Texas A&M. Aaliyah Patty had 10 points and nine rebounds but the Aggies were beaten 49-30 on the boards, including 24-14 on the offensive end.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

