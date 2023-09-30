Cambridge's Ratha Yatra Festival an example of 'inclusivity'

Hundreds of people visited the centre of Cambridge to see the Ratha Yatra Festival around the city's New Square Park

The organisers of a city's first Ratha Yatra festival have said they want it to be "an example of inclusivity all over the world".

The Festival of Chariots has taken place in New Square Park, Cambridge.

Organisers said about 600 people saw the parade and hope that next years will be bigger and better.

Sushant Jeurkar said 100 volunteers had made the day possible with the aim to create a day that helps to foster a "united feeling".

The chariots made their way through Cambridge

The Festival of Chariots, also known as Ratha Yatra, typically features three chariots, however organiser Mr Jeurkar said the streets of Cambridge were not wide enough for them all.

Two chariots were pulled through the streets of Cambridge including a smaller one pulled by children.

Mr Jeurkar said: "It's a great event, it showcases the inclusivity, diversity of the population and that's very important because nowadays the tolerance level of people are very low in general and this helps foster that community, feeling, that united feeling."

The festival originates from the ancient city of Jagannath Puri, India

Prachi Jeurkar, his wife, said: "We have been in Cambridge since 2006 and this is home, although originally we come from India but we've been in the UK for over 20 years now... Cambridge used to be a very white population when we moved but it's so multicultural now.

"Really heart of hearts, we wanted to put Cambridge on the map as a spiritual and inclusive city so we want Cambridge to be an example of inclusivity all over the world."

The centrepiece of the festival is the magnificent chariot of Lord Jagannath, organisers said

Mr Jeurkar said: "We know that kids see all of this and learn from what happens in society and it's a very important thing for them to see that irrespective of peoples faiths and religions people can come together.

"Food is usually a good reason to come together, a festival or parties are a good reason to come together and this festival combines that.

"We want the next generation to imbibe this value and this idea of celebrating together irrespective of each other's differences." he added.

Dance performances and live music have taken place

