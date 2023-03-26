Cambridge win men’s and women’s Oxford-Cambridge boat races 2023

Cambridge has won the men’s Oxford-Cambridge boat race on the Thames.

It takes the tally of victories for Cambridge men’s to 86, compared to Oxford’s 81 times, with one dead heat.

Hundreds of onlookers lined the banks of the Thames from Putney to Mortlake to watch the traditional boat race between the two leading universities, which has been taking place annually since 1856, with exceptions for the World Wars and Covid.

They held off a late charge from Oxford to win by just over a length.

A move from Cambridge men’s cox Jasper Parish paid off after he steered his crew closer to the bank in Fulham in a bid to steal a march on Oxford.

“The rush of emotions when we crossed the line, there’s nothing like it,” said Parish, whose brother Ollie was also on the team.

“That was the time of our lives, I’ll remember this for a long time.”

Meanwhile, Cambridge women’s team clinched victory over Oxford in 20 minutes and 30 seconds, with a comfortable four and quarter lengths lead.

Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race 2023

University Boat Race - Oxford v Cambridge: Cambridge rower Seb Benzecry celebrates with a teammate after winning the men’s race (Action Images via Reuters)

ROWING-GBR-BOAT RACE: The Cambridge crew celebrate after their victory (AFP via Getty Images)

ROWING-GBR-BOAT RACE: The Cambridge crew (R) celebrate after their victory (AFP via Getty Images)

ROWING-GBR-BOAT RACE: Anna O'Hanlon (cox), Felix Drinkall (stroke), Tassilo von Mueller, Jean-Philippe Dufour, James Doran and Tom Sharrock row in the Oxford boat (AFP via Getty Images)

The Boat Race 2023: A general view as Spectators watch as Oxford University Men's Boat Club compete against Cambridge (Getty Images)

University Boat Race - Oxford v Cambridge: Spectators watch the Cambridge and Oxford boat race on a phone (REUTERS)

Oxford v Cambridge Boat Race: People watch the start of the men's Oxford Cambridge Boat Race (REUTERS)

University Boat Race - Oxford v Cambridge: Cambridge women’s team celebrates after winning the women’s race (Action Images via Reuters)

The Boat Race 2023: The women’s teams battle it out at the Oxford Cambridge boat race (Getty Images)

The umpire was forced to issue stern warnings to both as they came close to colliding before Cambridge stretched into the lead.

It marks the women’s team’s sixth successive victory for Cambridge.

The first women’s event was in 1927, with that race being held annually since 1964.