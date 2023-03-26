Cambridge win men’s and women’s Oxford-Cambridge boat races 2023
Cambridge has won the men’s Oxford-Cambridge boat race on the Thames.
It takes the tally of victories for Cambridge men’s to 86, compared to Oxford’s 81 times, with one dead heat.
Hundreds of onlookers lined the banks of the Thames from Putney to Mortlake to watch the traditional boat race between the two leading universities, which has been taking place annually since 1856, with exceptions for the World Wars and Covid.
They held off a late charge from Oxford to win by just over a length.
A move from Cambridge men’s cox Jasper Parish paid off after he steered his crew closer to the bank in Fulham in a bid to steal a march on Oxford.
“The rush of emotions when we crossed the line, there’s nothing like it,” said Parish, whose brother Ollie was also on the team.
“That was the time of our lives, I’ll remember this for a long time.”
Meanwhile, Cambridge women’s team clinched victory over Oxford in 20 minutes and 30 seconds, with a comfortable four and quarter lengths lead.
Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race 2023
The umpire was forced to issue stern warnings to both as they came close to colliding before Cambridge stretched into the lead.
It marks the women’s team’s sixth successive victory for Cambridge.
The first women’s event was in 1927, with that race being held annually since 1964.