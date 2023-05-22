Cambridge vice-chancellor joins union call for strike talks to end student ‘suffering’

The UCU has been taking action at Cambridge University - Martin Pope/Getty

Cambridge University’s vice-chancellor has joined union calls to restart negotiations over lecturer strikes and end student “suffering”.

Hundreds of thousands of students could graduate late if strikes continue.

The University and College Employers Association (UCEA), which negotiates with the unions on behalf of more than 100 institutions reached an “impasse” after offering a 5 to 8 per cent pay rise in February.

Dr Anthony Freeling, acting vice-chancellor of Cambridge, issued a joint statement with the head of the local University and College Union (UCU) to “urgently” restart negotiations.

The UCU is calling on universities to follow Cambridge’s lead, warning that “a national degree scandal” could take place if a resolution is not found.

Marking boycott

The marking boycott, coordinated by the UCU, began last month and affects 145 universities and colleges. If it continues, it is thought that around 1,000 Cambridge students could graduate late.

Dr Freeling said: “This cohort of students have already been hit especially hard by the pandemic; now, many are facing the likelihood that the completion of their degrees and their graduation may be delayed.

“The boycott also means that some international students may not be able to apply for post-study graduate visas on completion of their course.

“No one wants students to suffer further, and we are deeply sympathetic to the strength of feeling in our student body. For many, including staff, this is a stressful and anxious time.

“We jointly want this dispute to be resolved as quickly as possible and for students to have their exams marked on time.

“We therefore call for negotiations between UCEA and UCU to restart to reach an agreed settlement. This needs to happen urgently, for the sake of our students, staff and members.”

Under pressure from students

The university has come under pressure from students and academics since failing in its bid to allow students to take exams and graduate without their papers being fully marked.

Some saw the move as an attempt to blunt the impact of the strikes by sacrificing academic standards.

Bella Cross, a history and politics student at Cambridge, said she was “angry” at the prospect of graduating late and claimed students were being “screwed over” by the refusal to negotiate.

She said: “We’re already under an immense amount of stress from exams, and this uncertainty is causing a lot of anxiety for students.

“I’ve found Cambridge really difficult, so I’d like to be able to celebrate my hard work with my friends and family.

“But it also will impact what job I’m able to get after university and with London rents so high, securing a job is even more important.”

‘Hugely significant moment’

Jo Grady, general secretary of the UCU, said: “We welcome the statement from the University of Cambridge, which is a hugely significant moment in these disputes.

“Rightly, Cambridge can see that the only way to find a resolution so students can progress is by getting back around the negotiating table.

“If UCEA fails to listen to universities like Cambridge, a national degree scandal is coming around the corner. It’s time to get serious, and fast.

“Other universities now need to follow Cambridge’s lead, show that they care about their students and call on UCEA to re-enter negotiations and end the dispute.”

Raj Jethwa, chief executive of the UCEA, insisted it had not withdrawn from negotiations and had written to the union to urge “constructive dialogue” earlier this month.

He said: “The ball is in UCU’s court and we are sat at the negotiating table, waiting for the UCU and the other trade unions to join us and discuss the important pay-related issues.”

The UCEA had previously offered a pay increase of between 5 and 8 per cent from August, with a proportion to be paid from February.

