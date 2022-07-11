Cambridge University opens urgent review as five students die within four months of each other

Victoria Ward
·3 min read
Cambridge University buildings
Cambridge University buildings

The University of Cambridge has joined forces with the NHS to conduct an urgent review after five students died within four months of each other.

The deaths all took place between March and June. One is a confirmed suicide while the others are suspected suicides, with inquests pending.

Prof Graham Virgo, senior pro vice-chancellor, said no links had been found between the first four deaths.

The fifth occurred after an initial review had been launched, prompting a second review that is ongoing. The reviews are separate from coroners’ inquests.

Prof Virgo said in a statement: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of five students at the University of Cambridge over recent months. Our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of the students who have died.

“I want to reassure you that the university is taking this extremely seriously and is determined to work closely with our partners to help prevent future deaths.”

Daniel Fry, 20, a second-year history student, died in March.

Three others, including Yasmin Lajoie, 34, a first-year student, died in May, with another dying in June.

After the first four deaths, the university, along with the affected colleges, set up a rapid incident response group with the involvement of local public health workers and the NHS.

The review considered information received from various colleges, as well as agencies including the clinical commissioning group, mental health trust, ambulance service, police, the coroner and Mind, the mental health charity.

The group was advised that “no common cause or clear linkages” were evident.

However, a university spokesman said that staff would aim to develop better communication and information sharing with the NHS.

Prof Virgo said the university had launched a new mental health strategy in 2020 and was increasing investment into its counselling service to reduce waiting times. Dedicated wellbeing advisers have been installed in colleges to enable early identification of students in distress.

He said it had also developed closer links and information exchange through a new partnership with the NHS.

“This plan targets areas in which we believe we can see the greatest impact, and these recent tragic deaths show how vital this work is,” added Prof Virgo.

Suicide prevention policy

Ben Dalitz, the student union's welfare and community officer, said universities had been tasked with creating a suicide prevention policy by the Government - but said an initial draft of Cambridge University's had been "altered quite a lot", adding: "University senior leadership buckled under pressure from the heads of colleges to water down the policy and we've been really quite concerned to see what started as a conversation about student safety turning into one that's really about legal liability."

Cambridge University has collated the number of student suicides since 2017-18, according to a Freedom of Information response.

Over the four years prior to 2021-22, four students were confirmed to have died by suicide, with one suspected.

The most recent data from the Office of National Statistics, published in May, suggested that the suicide rate for higher education students in the academic year ending 2020 in England and Wales was three deaths per 100,000 students, the lowest rate in four years.

Between 2016-17 and 2019-20, students also had a significantly lower suicide rate compared with the general population of similar ages.

