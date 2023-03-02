Cambridge’s Trinity College to return Aboriginal spears to Australia

The spears taken by Captain James Cook will be returned (PA)

Four Aboriginal spears brought to England by Captain James Cook more than 250 years ago are to be returned to Australia by Cambridge University.

The weapons were given to Trinity College, Cambridge, soon after Cook returned to England on the HMS Endeavour in 1771.

His landing on the shores of Kamay (Botany Bay) near Sydney in 1770 was resisted by two men from the Gweagal clan of the Dharawal nation – the indigenous Australian people of the area.

Soon afterwards the British took 40 spears from a local camp, and four were later given to Trinity College. The spears are regarded by the Gweagal as national treasures.

Campaigners have long called for their repatriation to Australia, where Gweagal people still use similar multi-pronged fishing spears.

Trinity College has agreed to permanently return the four spears to the La Perouse Aboriginal community after a formal repatriation request was made in December.

Dame Sally Davies, master of Trinity College, said it was the “right decision” to return the spears.

Trinity College, part of the University of Cambridge (AFP via Getty Images)

The college is seeking approval for the transfer of legal title from the Charity Commission, and hopes the spears will be returned within months.

La Perouse Local Aboriginal Land Council chairperson Noeleen Timbery welcomed the repatriation of the spears and described them as “enormously significant artefacts to the La Perouse Aboriginal community”.

“They are an important connection to our past, our traditions and cultural practices, and to our ancestors,” she said.

Lord Sandwich of the British Admiralty presented the four spears to Trinity College soon after Captain Cook returned to England.

They have been part of the college’s collection since 1771, and from 1914 were cared for by the Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology (MAA).

Professor Nicholas Thomas, director of the MAA, said: “They are the first artefacts collected by any European from any part of Australia, that remain extant and documented.

“They reflect the beginnings of a history of misunderstanding and conflict.

“Their significance will be powerfully enhanced through return to (the) country.”

The artefacts are set to be displayed at a new visitor centre being built at Kurnell, Botany Bay.