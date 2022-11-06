Cambridge start-up is bought by Facebook owner as Zuckerberg pushes deeper into the metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg meta metaverse - Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Meta has acquired a UK start-up that helps gadgets decipher sounds around them, amid Mark Zuckerberg’s efforts to revive the struggling tech giant's growth.

Facebook and Instagram owner Meta has bought Audio Analytic, The Telegraph can disclose, a Cambridge-based business building artificial intelligence driven sound recognition software for smart homes, phones and headsets.

Audio Analytic's team will join Meta’s Reality Labs Research division, which has spearheaded the company’s costly and speculative development of the metaverse - a virtual world that Mr Zuckerberg believes is the future of the internet.

The metaverse has been described as a kind of 3D internet, consisting of virtual reality technology, holograms and augmented reality. Mr Zuckerberg’s company has already spent more than $15bn on the technology, despite widespread scepticism. Meta has haemorrhaged hundreds of billions of dollars in value amid the push, with its share price down 73pc so far this year.

Its Reality Labs business has also been working on audio research to make virtual sounds and speech more realistic.

Audio Analytic's recently began promoting its work as part of the so-called metaverse. A recent blog post said: “A greater sense of hearing is critical to presence and synchronicity in the metaverse.”

Founded in 2010 by Chris Mitchell, Audio Analytics' artificial intelligence technology was trained to recognise thousands of sounds, such as smoke alarms, dogs barking, windows breaking or babies crying.

Zuckerberg's metaverse consists of virtual reality technology, holograms and augmented reality - Meta/Handout via REUTERS

The company’s website claims its technology can give machines the “most accurate, robust and compact sense of hearing on the planet”.

Uses could include smart home devices that can detect a break-in or an alarm going off, or smartphones that can adapt to noisy environments.

Audio Analytic previously raised $25m from investors including National Grid Partners, IQ Capital and Cambridge Innovation Capital. It employed around 50 people, according to its latest accounts. Its technology was included in gadgets such as British Gas’ Hive smart home range and it has worked with chip company Qualcomm to develop technology for smartphones.

Story continues

Several Cambridge audio start-ups have been snapped up by Big Tech companies in recent years. In 2012, Amazon acquired Evi, a start-up that developed the voice assistant technology that became part of Amazon’s Alexa. Apple acquired speech recognition company VocalIQ, as well as imaging start-up Spectral Edge.

The Audio Analytic takeover comes weeks after the tech giant had a takeover blocked in a landmark intervention by Britain’s competition watchdog.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority last month blocked Meta’s acquisition of file-sharing start-up Giphy, a $315m deal. It was the first time the CMA has forced a Big Tech company to unwind a takeover.

In the US, regulators are also seeking to block Meta’s takeover of virtual reality app company Within.

A Meta spokesman said: “We’re excited that members of the Audio Analytic team have joined Meta Reality Labs Research. The partnership with Audio Analytic will help our research team better understand intelligent sound recognition.”