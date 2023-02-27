New Cambridge homes for Ukrainian and Afghan refugees

About 30 homes are to be made available in Cambridge for Ukrainian and Afghan refugees, at a cost of £11.3m.

Cambridge City Council will either buy or build the properties using its own funds and central government grants.

It has been awarded £4.64m from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

The homes are expected to be available from the end of November and once they are no longer needed will become part of the council's general housing stock.

A a report was presented at the city council's full council meeting, the The Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

It stated: "The Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has introduced a £500m capital fund to support local authorities who have been assessed as facing the greatest challenges in providing move-on and settled accommodation for recent humanitarian schemes (Afghan and Ukrainian refugees).

"Cambridge has been identified as eligible for capital grant funding."

Bringing the housing back into the council's stock once it was no longer needed by refugees would mean a "significant investment" in Cambridge, Labour's Gerri Bird, the executive councillor for housing, said.

