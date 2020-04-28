Cambridge Golf Launches CBD Product Line Under the Gimme Brand

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Cambridge Golf, a wholly owned subsidiary of Viratech Corp. (OTC PINK:VIRA), is pleased to announce the launch of Gimme CBD, an expansion of the Gimme Nutrition portfolio. As with our nutrition offerings, Gimme CBD will uphold our strenuous quality standards in formulation, production and overall product efficacy as we expand across different offerings and consumer uses. While Gimme CBD emphasizes the benefits of incorporating the product into the golfer's routine as well as other sports athletes, the potential benefits of muscle pain relief, better sleep and overall improved recovery are welcome additions to most consumers in the marketplace searching for all-natural alternatives.

In addition to launching the Gimme CBD brand, we are excited to announce the first product offering in the portfolio, the Gimme CBD Tincture, 250 mg bottle. Our full-spectrum tincture was formulated specifically for the needs of golfers and athletes, and is made of the finest quality cannabidiol extract. It has the unique ability to be absorbed easily, allowing the effects to be experienced faster. The Tincture is Non-GMO, lab-certified tested and made in the USA. Tinctures offer users discretion as the product easily fits in a pocket.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gimme CBD Tincture is available immediately on the company website at www.CambridgeGolfing.com with additional retail and web channels planned.

"With our focus in the health, wellness and nutritional fields, we felt obligated to expand our portfolio into the cannabidiol (CBD) arena by curating a lifestyle brand focused on assisting the harsh conditions athletes often experience both during their workout as well as their recovery. Gimme CBD will encompass multiple offerings that aid throughout this process, and we are thrilled with today's launch of our first Gimme CBD product, the Tincture," commented Henry Manayan, Chief Executive Officer of Viratech. "The use and acceptance of CBD-based products in the professional sports landscape has changed. We've witnessed the negative effects of painkillers, and athletes are looking for healthier alternatives," said Manayan.

Story continues

Full-spectrum cannabinoid (CBD) hemp oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound cannabinoid. Cannabinoid is a non-psychoactive substance found in the cannabis plant along with 85 other substances that provide relaxation without intoxicating effects when compared to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). CBD hemp oil is prepared using low concentrations of THC hemp as compared to medical marijuana which is prepared from plants with much higher concentrations of THC. Cannabinoid hemp oil is extracted using a special extraction process designed for high-yielding concentration of cannabinoid hemp oil, containing nutritious material such as terpenes, vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, amino acids and others. The cannabinoids found in hemp oil act on the endocannabinoid system in addition to other receptors to support overall health and well-being.

About Viratech and Cambridge Golf:

With operations in California, Nevada, Georgia and Florida, Viratech is a publicly held, holding company. It's wholly owned subsidiary, Cambridge Golf, is a company that designs and manufactures innovative sporting goods, clothing, supplements, CBD/hemp products and accessories for the sports, nutrition and golf markets. The Company plans on continuing to extend and deepen its product lines to include other progressive market segments through acquisitions and organic growth of existing product lines. Cambridge Golf's parent, Viratech is publicly traded on the OTC market under the symbol (VIRA). www.cambridgegolfing.com

The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

Please visit our subsidiaries for other products:

Medori

www.medoriwellness.com

My Body Symphony

www.mybodysymphony.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook

Cambridge Golfing

Medori Wellness

MyBodySymphony

Instagram

Cambridgegolf360

Medoricbd

Mybodysymphony

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact Information:

Mr. Henry Manayan

Viratech Corp./Cambridge Golf, LLC

18186 Chieftain Court

San Diego, CA 92127

SOURCE: Viratech Corp.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/587167/Cambridge-Golf-Launches-CBD-Product-Line-Under-the-Gimme-Brand



