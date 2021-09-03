The Cambridge family pay a visit to the Queen at Balmoral

Photo credit: Comic Relief - Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth received a visit from her great-grandchildren at her summer home.

The Duke of Duchess of Cambridge took their three children along for a weeklong trip at the Scottish royal estate, according to Vanity Fair. The Balmoral gathering marked the royals' first family get-together since Prince Philip's death last April at age 99. The queen has spent the past month at the castle on her first summer holiday since the Duke of Edinburgh passed away.

Prince William and Kate reportedly spent the week fishing, cycling, horseback riding, and taking long walks in the Scottish Highlands with their children, George, 8, Charlotte, 6, and Louis, 3.

A source told Vanity Fair that the queen and the Cambridges always look forward to the annual Bank Holiday sojourn. "William, Kate, and the children have been enjoying some family time in Scotland and they have just spent some special time with the Queen," they told the outlet.

The same source added, "They always enjoy going up to Balmoral, they love the outdoors and walking in the hills and spending quality time with family. It’s where William spent a lot of his childhood and it’s important to him that his children experience what he did as a young boy."

According to a family friend, when planning her summer holiday, the queen reserves the last weekend in August for the younger members of the royal family.

"It has become a tradition in recent years that the Bank Holiday weekend is the final family get together before Christmas and everyone is invited. In the past it has turned into one big sleepover with lots of the Queen's grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her Majesty enjoys it immensely," they said.

With the summer ending, the queen will soon leave Balmoral and travel to London to continue her royal duties. William and Kate will also resume work in early September when their children go back to school.

