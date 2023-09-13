Cambridge-educated GP ‘had sex with six different women in his consulting room’

Dr Thomas Plimmer

A Cambridge-educated GP has been accused of having sex with at least six women at his doctor’s practice, a tribunal has heard.

Dr Thomas Plimmer, 40, has been accused of engaging in sexual activity in his consulting room at a GP surgery in Swindon, Wiltshire, and lying about the medical condition of family members to “juggle” affairs.

The tribunal was told how he “abused his position”, was a “regular liar” and on one occasion, threatened to “slit” a woman’s throat if he was referred to the General Medical Council (GMC), which regulates doctor’s medical licences.

The tribunal hearing, which was hosted online by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service, was told that Dr Plimmer began a sexual relationship with a “vulnerable” colleague in 2018 and “abused his position”.

Mark Monaghan, presenting the case on behalf of the GMC, said Mr Plimmer had shown a colleague a video of him having sex with another woman “without warning”.

“After this, the doctor tried to kiss and tried to touch her,” Mr Monaghan said. “He would come into her room with his trousers undone and flirt with her.”

He said the woman walked into Dr Plimmer’s consulting room to find him performing sexual acts on multiple occasions.

The tribunal heard that he would frequently send her explicit videos and that there was sexual behaviour with the colleague on a “weekly basis”.

‘Clearly distressed’

Dr Plimmer admitted to these claims but said it was “always consensual”.

On one occasion, the tribunal heard, Dr Plimmer tried to console the woman who was “clearly distressed” by putting an “arm around her”, leading her to his consulting room “to cheer her up” and putting her hand on his genitals.

The tribunal then proceeded to hear that Dr Plimmer met several women on dating apps and invited them into his office, where they engaged in sexual acts during office hours.

A woman, known only as Miss B, said she had “assumed they would go somewhere for coffee” after they met online on New Year’s Eve 2019.

However, it was heard that he made a mug of tea, locked the door, and she performed a sex act on him.

Mr Monaghan said: “She became uncomfortable as she could hear people walk past.”

The tribunal was told that Dr Plimmer met another woman on a dating app in Map 2018, Miss C, and they dated for two years which included meeting her parents.

Mr Monaghan said that Miss C later became concerned about his refusal to meet when Dr Plimmer invited her to his surgery and had sex with her.

‘Frequent, plausible and regular liar’

Mr Monaghan continued that by this time he had become less responsive because he had moved in with another woman, Miss D, whom he met in January 2019.

The tribunal heard that Dr Plimmer was a “frequent, plausible and regular liar”.

“One of the excuses was that his mother had several strokes that were serious and required her to be in a rehab facility,” he said.

He was accused of lying about his brother being seriously unwell, on a separate occasion, to Miss D.

“These excuses were deliberate lies to allow him to juggle and see other women instead,” Mr Monaghan argued.

Dr Plimmer then met Miss E on a dating site in January 2021, twice sending her unsolicited explicit photographs that “she could tell from the picture [were] taken at work”, the tribunal was told.

A sixth woman, Miss F, was threatened by Dr Plimmer, the tribunal heard, saying that he knew knew “where she lives” and if she “takes me to the GMC, I’ll slit her throat.”

The tribunal is set to run until September 29.