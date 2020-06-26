Cambridge college to remove memorial window to eugenicist following student campaign

The memorial window to Sir Robert Fisher

A Cambridge college is to remove a commemorative window to the eugenicist Sir Ronald Fisher, following a student campaign.

Gonville and Caius, one of the university’s oldest colleges, announced their decision this week but said it is subject to Listed Building consent.

Students have petitioned the College to remove the memorial window dedicated to Sir Fisher, who was a fellow and later president at Gonville and Caius. He died in 1962.

Earlier this month the College was vandalised when an image of Fisher was spray painted on its gate alongside the words "Fisher must fall".

The decision comes after Oxford's Oriel College recommended the removal of a controversial statue of Cecil Rhodes following an outcry over his links with Britain's colonial past.

The 19th-century industrialist who donated a huge sum to the college in his will. The college's governing body expressed its wish to remove the statue following a five-year “Rhodes Must Fall” campaign by students.

The memorial window was mounted in 1989 as part of a series of windows to commemorate remarkable scientific discoveries made by members of the College.

Sir Robert Fisher

Sir Fisher’s contribution to science, through his work on statistics and genetics, was fundamental to fields as wide ranging as clinical trials in medicine through to increased production in agriculture, the College said.

“However, while Fisher was at Cambridge he became the founding chairman of the University of Cambridge Eugenics Society and his interest in eugenics stimulated his interest in both statistics and genetics,” they said.

“He was a prominent proponent of eugenics, both in his scientific work and in his public pronouncements throughout his career.”

The College said that they are now aware of his views and actions “in a way that was not fully appreciated in 1989”. They added that he should no longer be honoured with a window which causes such “broad offence”.

The College said it also intends to introduce “implicit bias” training for staff, fellows and students.

Dr Pippa Rogerson, Master of Gonville and Caius College, said, “The College is committed to doing better in the way of diversity and equality at Caius.

“I look forward to the continuation of debate on race, class, history, science and current student experiences of Caius.

“We will develop together ideas of how to broaden and strengthen our community for all its members.”