Cambridge college to remove memorial and any 'explicit celebration' of major benefactor due to slavery links

Tobias Rustat was a courtier to King Charles II and an investor in The Royal African Company

A Cambridge college is to remove a memorial and any "explicit celebration" of one of its largest benefactors due to his slavery links.

Jesus College has written to the Church of England to propose that the memorial of Tobias Rustat should be stripped out of its Chapel following research which revealed he was a "major investor" in a seventeenth century slave trading company.

Rustat donated £2,000 to Jesus College - his father's alma mater - in 1671 for scholarships for orphan sons of Anglican clergymen.

While much of his wealth was derived from his career as a courtier to King Charles II, he was also an investor in The Royal African Company and also took a role in running the organisation.

The historian William Pettigrew said that the Royal African Company "shipped more enslaved African women, men and children to the Americas than any other single institution during the entire period of the transatlantic slave trade."

Jesus College said in a statement that investors were "fully aware of the Company’s activities and intended to profit from this exploitation".

The College said it intends to commission a plaque which will "critically acknowledge" Rustat’s links to the slave trade, which will be mounted at the entrance.

In addition to his donations to Jesus College, Rustat also gave Cambridge University's library its first endowment of £1000 to spend on books.

The university has made "preliminary enquiries" about whether Rustat's statue, which is erected at the library's original site, can be removed.

Sonita Alleyne, the Master of Jesus College, said the decision about removing Rustat's memorial was made "in the honest spirit of acknowledging the past and shaping an inclusive future".

Jesus College is the latest in a string of institutions to review donations they received by those who profited from the slave trade.

Earlier this year the statue of the slave trader Edward Colston was pulled down in Bristol and Oxford's Oriel College recommended the removal of Cecil Rhodes's due to his links with Britain's colonial past.

The college's governing body expressed its wish to remove the statue following a five-year campaign by students over the 19th-century industrialist, who donated a huge sum to the college in his will.

Last year Jesus College returned a bronze cockerel looted from Africa in the 19th century after a campaign from students rejecting the "spoils of war".

The Benin bronze was taken by Victorian explorers and kept at Jesus College from 1905. It was removed from public view in March 2016 when students complained it celebrated a "colonial narrative" but dons deliberated over whether to repatriate it until last November when the College confirmed it would be returned to its native Nigeria.