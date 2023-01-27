Cambridge Circus: Worker crushed to death by ‘telescopic urinal’ yards from Harry Potter theatre

Firefighters working to free the man trapped in a urinal in Cambridge Circus, central London (@KetoCancerQueen)

A man has tragically died after being crushed by a telescopic urinal he was working on in central London.

Emergency services were scrambled to Charing Cross Road in the West End shortly after 1pm on Friday, where the man was “seriously injured” after becoming trapped underground.

He was finally rescued around 3.40pm after dozens of firefighters spent more than two-and-a-half hours trying to free him, eventually using a winch to prise the urinal open.

What’s happened at Cambridge Circus ??? Huge emergency response.. 😯 pic.twitter.com/Oihm9RNfm4 — Louise Allain (@louiseallain) January 27, 2023

Around 4.40pm, Scotland Yard said: “We’re sorry to have to update that, despite the efforts of emergency services, the man who was critically injured in Cambridge Circus was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His next of kin has been informed.

“Cordons remain in place at the location.”

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said earlier on Friday, before the man’s death was confirmed: “Firefighters were called to a person trapped on Charing Cross Road in central London.

“A man was trapped below street level underneath a hydraulic urinal. Firefighters worked with partner agencies and used a winch to free him. He was left in the care of London Ambulance Service.”

An air ambulance also rushed to the scene, while police and several ambulances also formed part of the major emergency response.

Firefighters and emergency services attend an emergency outside the Palace Theatre in Cambridge Circus (Getty Images)

The incident happened in Cambridge Circus - a junction connecting Charing Cross Road with Shaftesbury Avenue, in the heart of London’s hugely popular theatre district.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing an air ambulance land in Trafalgar Square, while others described a “massive emergency response” at the scene.

Shortly after 3pm, a crane was spotted at the scene. Emergency workers were reportedly using it in an attempt to lift the urinal from the ground.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today (27 January) at 1.05pm to reports of an incident on Shaftesbury Avenue, Charing Cross.

Around 25 firefighters in four fire engines formed part of a huge emergency response (Handout)

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, members of our hazardous area response team (HART), members of our tactical response unit and a medic in a fast response car. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.”

Telescopic urinals were introduced in central London more than a decade ago, as an innovative way to provide people late-night revellers with places to urinate.

Major incident cemtral London..Chopper at Trafalgar Square. @EveningStandard no wonder THere were 4 ambulances in a row pic.twitter.com/L0vA401aWf — Hard Cheese! (@SonOfTheWinds) January 27, 2023

They are designed to drop down into the ground to resemble manhole covers by day, but by night rise from the ground to provide valuable extra cover as pubs begin to empty.