Cambria Christmas Market is back with 2 million lights. See photos and video

For many, the holiday season simply isn’t complete without a visit to the Cambria Christmas Market.

Modeled after traditional German holiday marketplaces, the Cambria Christmas Market features more than 2 million lights, artisan vendors, visits with Santa and train rides, as well as festive food and drink.

In November, the popular event reopened to the public after two years of restrictions.

The market runs through Dec. 23 at the Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive. It’s open Wednesday through Sunday.

Tickets for the full market are sold out for 2022, according to the website.

However, special lodging-and-lights passes are available for people staying overnight at the Cambria Pines Lodge, the Sea Otter Inn and The J. Patrick House & Inn in Cambria.

The Lights at Cambria Pines package, available Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, allows visitors to “enjoy beautiful light displays when the event is closed to the public,” the website said, although Santa, market vendors and other attractions aren’t available during that time.

The lodge is also offering January Lights at Cambria Pines, a lights-only experience for hotel guest guests running Jan. 1 to 15.

For more information, call 800-966-6490 or visit cambriachristmasmarket.com.

Visitors take selfies in the tunnel of lights at the Cambria Christmas Market on Dec. 14, 2022.

Visitors walk through the Christmas Lighted Tunnel at the Cambria Christmas Market on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

A surfing Santa Claus display is among the quirkier decorations at the Cambria Christmas Market on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

A surfing Santa Claus hangs loose at the Cambria Christmas Market on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

A light display inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge is among the attractions at Cambria Christmas Market on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

A magician performs for an enthusiastic crowd at the Cambria Christmas Market on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

Nutcrackers were on sale at a vendor booth at the Cambria Christmas Market on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

Cambria business owner Dutch Felgenhauer mans the booth for his All Things Cambria business at the Cambria Christmas Market on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. He says the Christmas Market is phasing out the Christmas-themed booths in exchange for pop-up wooden booths used at German holiday markets. The new booths are easier to assemble.

CambriaÕs Christmas Market is opened business as usual Dec. 14, 2022. A colorfully lighted Cheshire Cat.

A lighted “Peace” sign is reflected by the shining exterior of a Streamline trailer serving as photo booth at the Cambria Christmas Market on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

A Nativity scene is seen at the Cambria Christmas Market on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

A display at the Cambria Christmas Market pays tribute to classic ballet “The Nutcracker” on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

A tree at the Cambria Christmas Market is decked out in purple lights and jellyfish on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

Children are mesmerized by the 12 Days of Christmas display at the Cambria Christmas Market on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

Shoppers gather in front of a cozy, brightly-lit vendor booth at the Cambria Christmas Market on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

Los Osos resident Judy Hardy, wearing a Santa sweater, and Morro Bay resident Melodie French, right, enjoy the 12 Days of Christmas lighted display at the Cambria Christmas Market on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

A light display inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge is among the attractions at Cambria Christmas Market on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.