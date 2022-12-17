Cambria Christmas Market is back with 2 million lights. See photos and video
Sarah Linn
For many, the holiday season simply isn’t complete without a visit to the Cambria Christmas Market.
Modeled after traditional German holiday marketplaces, the Cambria Christmas Market features more than 2 million lights, artisan vendors, visits with Santa and train rides, as well as festive food and drink.
In November, the popular event reopened to the public after two years of restrictions.
The market runs through Dec. 23 at the Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive. It’s open Wednesday through Sunday.
However, special lodging-and-lights passes are available for people staying overnight at the Cambria Pines Lodge, the Sea Otter Inn and The J. Patrick House & Inn in Cambria.
The Lights at Cambria Pines package, available Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, allows visitors to “enjoy beautiful light displays when the event is closed to the public,” the website said, although Santa, market vendors and other attractions aren’t available during that time.
The lodge is also offering January Lights at Cambria Pines, a lights-only experience for hotel guest guests running Jan. 1 to 15.
