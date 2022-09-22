Cambodia's Khmer Rouge tribunal ends after 16 years but just 3 convictions. Was justice served?

Chris Kenning, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Sieu Sean Do was 12 when Khmer Rouge soldiers ordered his family out of their Phnom Penh home and into the Cambodian jungle, where labor camps, starvation and persecution in the regime’s notorious “killing fields” would ultimately leave 1.7 million dead.

Do witnessed mass killings and torture before his family escaped, eventually moving to the United States. But lasting trauma and a desire to see justice stayed with him.

On Thursday, Cambodia’s 16-year tribunal supported by the United Nations to prosecute leaders of the 1970s regime ended after securing just three convictions at cost of more than $330 million.

For Do and other Cambodian-American survivors, it fell well short of the justice they sought. But some said it still created a vital legal and historical record of the Cambodian genocide.

In this photo from West German television, a Khmer Rouge soldier waves his pistol and orders store owners to abandon their shops in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on April 17, 1975.
In this photo from West German television, a Khmer Rouge soldier waves his pistol and orders store owners to abandon their shops in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on April 17, 1975.

“The tribunal process allowed the survivors to have an opportunity to finally voice what they had gone through,” Do, now 59, told USA TODAY.

The Khmer Rouge in 1975 attempted to create a classless agrarian society, forcing city residents into the country to work in forced labor. Mismanagement led to starvation and disease. The regime targeted teachers, lawyers, doctors and clergy, according to the University of Minnesota's Holocaust and Genocide Studies. The Khmer Rouge was ousted by a Vietnamese invasion in 1979.

In Phnom Penh this week, busloads of Cambodians came to watch the final proceedings of a tribunal that had aimed to bring justice, accountability and explanations for the crimes.

NEWS AT NIGHT:  Sign up for USA TODAY's free Evening Briefing newsletter

In its final session, the U.N.-assisted tribunal rejected an appeal by Khieu Samphan, the last surviving leader of the Khmer Rouge government that ruled Cambodia from 1975-79. It reaffirmed his life sentence following his 2018 conviction for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The court previously convicted Nuon Chea, the Khmer Rouge’s No. 2 leader, and Kaing Guek Eav, who commanded the Tuol Sleng prison, where roughly 16,000 people were tortured before being taken away to be killed. Both have since died.

The tribunal – created in 2006 after many Khmer Rouge officials died, including top leader Pol Pot, who perished in the jungle in 1998 at age 72 while fighting a guerrilla war long after losing power – was long criticized for being slow.

In this photo released by the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia, Khieu Samphan, the former head of state for the Khmer Rouge, sits in a courtroom on Thursday during a hearing at the U.N.-backed war crimes tribunal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
In this photo released by the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia, Khieu Samphan, the former head of state for the Khmer Rouge, sits in a courtroom on Thursday during a hearing at the U.N.-backed war crimes tribunal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

David Scheffer, a former U.S. ambassador at large for war crimes issues who also served as the special expert on U.N. assistance to the tribunal from 2012 to 2018, said the tribunal faced a number of challenges. That included disputes over who could be prosecuted.

Cambodia’s long-serving Prime Minister, Hun Sen, is a former Khmer Rouge commander who defected when the group was in power and was installed as part of a new government.

While the tribunal fell short of its potential, Scheffer argued it still produced an important measure of justice while helping to expand school education about the Khmer Rouge period.

“Justice has been accomplished. Does that mean that justice for every single death has been achieved, against every perpetrator of death and injury and destruction during the Pol Pot regime... of course not,” he said.

Do, who lives in San Francisco, said he had "spoken with many angry survivors who shared their disappointment" about the time the tribunal took for so few convictions.

"People are quick to note the tribunal's flaws, especially political interference. And that was an albatross for the court," Rutgers University anthropology professor Alexander Hinton, who studies genocide and was in Cambodia for the tribunal's final hearing, told USA TODAY via email.

He added, "There were too few trials, but the ones that were held were significant and critical to helping Cambodia heal and move forward after one of the worst genocides in history."

In Long Beach, California, Richer San, 58, a board member of the community group called Cambodia Town, Inc., told USA TODAY he also survived the Khmer Rouge as a young boy.

“Horrible things happened,” said San, who recalled being forced out of the city at gunpoint. “My generation and older, you know, still experiences PTSD.”

The tribunal, formally called the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia, will now enter a three-year “residual” period, focusing on organizing ts archives and disseminating information about its work for educational purposes.

“We don’t forget the past – because we were there,” San said. “But we also look forward."

Contributing: The Associated Press

Chris Kenning is a national news writer. Reach him at ckenning@usatoday.com and on Twitter @chris_kenning.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cambodia ends Khmer Rouge tribunal after 16 years. Was justice served?

Latest Stories

  • Homan and Lawes earn first-round victories at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — Rachel Homan jumped out to an early five-point lead and rolled to a comfortable 8-4 victory over Suzanne Birt on Thursday afternoon at the PointsBet Invitational. Homan, who throws fourth on a team now skipped by third Tracy Fleury, threw 89 per cent in the first-round victory at Willie O'Ree Place. Kaitlyn Lawes outscored Emily Deschenes 10-8 and Kristie Moore, filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, edged Kerry Galusha 8-7. Penny Barker scored three points in the 10th end f

  • Oilers boast talent needed for a playoff run, but know a long season lies ahead

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers officially began training camp Wednesday, but a lot of the talk in the Alberta capital is already focused on what the team is going to be doing in April. After getting to the Western Conference final this past season, expectations are high for a team that has arguably the best group of top-line forwards in the league, including Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The Oilers have upgraded the netminding position with the

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem answer crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Evans, Cornelius and Thomas named CFL's top weekly performers

    TORONTO — Quarterbacks Dane Evans and Taylor Cornelius and linebacker Matthew Thomas were named the CFL's top performers for Week 15 on Tuesday. Evans was named the No. 1 performer after guiding the Hamilton Tiger-Cats past the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 48-31 on Saturday. Evans finished 25-of-32 passing for 327 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes. Cornelius threw for 237 yards and a TD in the Edmonton Elks' 26-24 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Cornelius also ran for 93 yards and a

  • Lions' victory over Stampeders would secure Bombers home playoff game

    TORONTO — They're on a bye week but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers could clinch a home playoff game without stepping on to the field. Winnipeg (12-2) would cement a home playoff date if B.C. (9-3) defeats Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night at B.C. Place. The Lions edged the Stampeders 31-29 last weekend at McMahon Stadium and would also secure a post-season spot with a sweep of the home-and-home series. If the Lions lose, they'd still secure a playoff berth if both Hamilton and Ottawa lost this week. Th

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Flames re-sign Adam Ruzicka to two-year deal on eve of training camp

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have re-signed Slovak forward Adam Ruzicka to a two-year contract worth US$1.525 million The contract, which counts $752,500 against the salary cap, is a two-way contract in the first year and one-way in the second. Calgary's fourth-round pick (109th overall) in 2017 scored five goals and had five assists in 28 games for the Flames last season. Ruzicka, 23, also had 11 goals and nine assists in 16 games for the AHL's Stockton Heat. He spent four seasons in the Ontari

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Ryan McLeod to one-year contract extension

    EDMONTON — Forward Ryan McLeod has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, the club announced Thursday. The contract carries an average annual value of $798,000. McLeod is entering his second full season with the Oilers. The 23-year-old recorded nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 71 games last season. McLeod played in all 16 of Edmonton's playoff games, tallying three goals and an assist. The Oilers selected the Mississauga, Ont. native in the second round (40th ov

  • AP source: MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era. MacKinnon, who just turned 27 earlier this month, signed an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms of the contract. His new $12.6 million salary cap hit that goes into effect at the start of the 2023-2

  • A wild-card spot a virtual lock for Blue Jays, home field a good possibility

    With two weeks left in the regular season, the Toronto Blue Jays lead the American League wild-card standings and have a faint chance of catching the New York Yankees in the East Division race. Here's a look at some of the numbers and storylines as the Blue Jays continue their road trip Thursday night with the opener of a big four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. NUMBERS GAME The Blue Jays are a virtual lock to qualify for the playoffs thanks to a strong September that put some distance b

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Canadians Conners and Pendrith split up for first round of Presidents Cup

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith will not be partnered for the first round of the Presidents Cup. International team captain Trevor Immelman split them up in the first round's draw. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., will partner with South Korea's Sungjae Im against Americans Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in the round's second match. Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., will team with Chile's Mito Pereira against Tony Finau and Max Homa. The best-on-best tournament sees

  • Junior Hoilett to captain Canada against Qatar in Vienna men's soccer friendly

    In the absence of the injured Atiba Hutchinson, David (Junior) Hoilett will captain Canada against Qatar in an international friendly against Qatar on Friday in Vienna. The 39-year-old Hutchinson, Canada's all-time men's caps leader with 97 senior appearances, has been sidelined by a bone bruise suffered in pre-season with Turkey's Besiktas. The 32-year-old Hoilett takes over the captain's armband in his 48th appearance for Canada. "He'll lead the team out," Herdman said Thursday. "He's in wonde

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Avalanche make Nathan MacKinnon highest-paid player in NHL

    The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Nathan MacKinnon to an eight-year, $100.8 million extension.

  • 49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by f

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's