Cambodia's Hun Sen has COVID-19 at G-20 after earlier summit

·3 min read

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has COVID-19 and is leaving the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting President Joe Biden and other world leaders for a summit in his country's capital.

The diagnosis came as the heads of the G-20 leading economies and other nations began a two-day meeting on the Indonesian resort island.

In a posting on his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said he tested positive for the coronavirus Monday night and an Indonesian physician confirmed the diagnosis on Tuesday morning. He canceled his meetings at the G-20 as well as the upcoming APEC economic forum in Bangkok to return home.

The White House said Biden tested negative Tuesday morning and is not considered a close contact as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The two leaders spent considerable time together Saturday, and were at a joint meeting but not seated together as recently as Sunday.

Hun Sen said it was fortunate that he arrived in Bali late Monday and was unable to join a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders.

The Cambodian capital Phnom Penh was the host of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation summit that ended on Sunday. Hun Sen met and shook hands with many leaders who attended one-on-one, some on multiple occasions.

In addition to Biden, guests included Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and many others.

Cambodia last month lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions on travelers, and world leaders arriving for the ASEAN summit were recommended to continue following health and safety protocols but were not required to do so.

During the summit, almost none of the leaders or other participants wore masks and all were seated close to one another, often for lengthy periods of time.

Biden sat next to Hun Sen during a lengthy gala dinner Saturday evening. They spent time close together earlier Saturday in bilateral discussions as well as talks during the wider ASEAN meeting. They were both participants in Sunday's parallel East Asia Summit as well.

As the leader of the host nation, Hun Sen had contact with almost all of the top-level participants.

On Sunday, Hun Sen met with New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and others at a separate meeting on the sidelines of the summit. A spokesperson said Ardern tested negative for the virus Tuesday.

Hun Sen also was in contact with G-20 host Joko Widodo, the Indonesian president. The two men shook hands Sunday as Hun Sen handed over the ASEAN gavel, turning over the rotating chairmanship to Indonesia for 2023.

In his Facebook post, Hun Sen said he had “no idea” when he might have become infected with COVID-19.

He said he feels normal and is continuing to carry out his duties as usual except for meeting with guests.

The G-20 summit's Indonesian organizers required delegates and journalists covering the event to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and undergo temperature checks on arrival. Participants were also expected to take daily coronavirus tests, though it was unclear if this requirement extended to heads of government.

_____

AP journalists David Rising in Bangkok and Sopheng Cheang in Phnom Penh contributed to this story.

Adam Schreck, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Europe must avoid over-reliance on China, says EU leader

    Europe will engage with China but needs to "rebalance" the relationship to avoid becoming too reliant on the country for areas like innovative technology, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday. Michel said Monday's meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping was important and positive in the sense "there is a choice for competition but not a systematic conflict." Europe will also engage with China despite differences the two sides had, as it was "important to listen to each other, to develop a better understanding," Michel told a news conference before attending the G20 leaders' summit.

  • Biden Tests Negative for Covid-19 Ahead of G-20 Meetings in Bali

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 ahead of the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, laying to rest concerns of an infection after meeting Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen who said he got a positive result. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Eng

  • Biden Trade Chief Says Xi Meeting Sends Powerful Signal to World

    (Bloomberg) -- The face-to-face meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping was a powerful signal to the rest of the world that both leaders can manage ties, according to US trade chief Katherine Tai.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Enginee

  • China Committed to Peaceful Path, Xi’s Vice President Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Leaders of the world’s No. 2 economy will stick to a path of peaceful development, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said, remarks that come as Washington and Beijing take early steps to cool tensions.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call

  • Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov appears in video amid reports he was taken to hospital after arrival at G20

    Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to hospital after his arrival in Bali for the G20 summit yesterday, the Indonesian authorities have said. Wayan Koster, the governor of Bali, said he had been taken in for a "check-up" at the Sanglah Hospital in the provincial capital, Denpasar, and was "immediately returned". Three other Indonesian government and medical officials said he was being treated on the resort island, with two reporting Mr Lavrov was receiving treatment for a heart condition.

  • Chip firm MediaTek CEO sees manufacturers expanding supply chain beyond Taiwan

    (Reuters) -Tensions between China and the United States are pushing some manufacturing companies to talk about expanding some of their supply chain beyond Taiwan, although it’s “incremental,” the head of Taiwan’s most important smartphone chip design firm told Reuters over the weekend. Some of the "very large (equipment manufacturers) will require their chip suppliers to have multiple sources, like from Taiwan and from U.S., or from Germany or from Europe," said MediaTek Inc Chief Executive Rick Tsai.

  • Layoffs: How to prepare in case of a job loss

    The string of tech companies laying off workers has accelerated in the last month, worrying those with and without jobs.

  • Elon Musk is bracing for a painful US recession - and fears the Fed's interest-rate hikes will worsen the downturn

    The Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO warned the recession could last a year or two, and endorsed Cathie Wood and Jeremy Siegel's criticism of the Fed.

  • Meghan Markle and Sophie Trudeau drank wine and got ‘giddy like school girls’

    The pair have been close friends for a number of years

  • Bank of Canada governor Macklem has 'declared class war on working people': Unifor president

    The head of the largest private-sector union in Canada said Monday that Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is waging a "class war" on working people and it's time to stop hiking interest rates. "Rather than developing a tailored response intended to slow profits, stop profiteering, fix supply chain bottlenecks and help workers keep up, policy makers have taken to blaming workers instead — including the governor of the Bank of Canada, who has basically declared class war on working people in th

  • What to do with 18 shipping containers of rotting cabbages

    The cargo salvage industry has a key role in global trade by dealing with unwanted containers.

  • Federal inmate tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp

    A federal prison inmate who was able to obtain a firearm at a prison camp in Arizona pulled out the gun in a visitation area and attempted to shoot a visitor in the head, The Associated Press has learned. The incident marked a major security lapse and massive breach of protocol, raising serious questions about the security practices in place at the Bureau of Prisons, which is responsible for more than 150,000 federal inmates. The Bureau of Prisons tells the AP that the inmate attempted to fire the weapon, which had been concealed in the prison.

  • European leader calls on world, China to pressure Russia

    The European Council president urged global powers Tuesday to intensify pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine, including Moscow's biggest supporter, China, saying that this week's meeting of the world's largest economies was crucial to stopping Moscow's push "to use food and energy as weapons.” Charles Michel, speaking to reporters on the first day of the Group of 20 meeting in Bali, said the nine-month war waged by Russia, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, has disrupted lives across the world, as food and energy prices surge and economies stagnate. “Russia’s war impacts us all, no matter where we live, from Europe to Africa or the Middle East, and the single best way to end the acute crisis in food and energy is for Russia to end this senseless war and to respect the U.N. charter,” Michel said.

  • Warriors join Heat, suspend deal with FTX after cryptocurrency company declares bankruptcy

    The Heat cut ties with FTX last week, and are now looking for a new title sponsor for their area.

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • AP source: Panthers CB Jackson has torn left Achilles tendon

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon in Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, a person familiar with the situation said Friday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the news. Jackson had started nine games this season with 30 tackles and two interceptions, including one he returned for a

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.