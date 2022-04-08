The Cambodian activists risking their freedom for the environment

Mech Dara & George Wright - BBC News
·6 min read

Mother Nature is a group made up of young activists attempting to protect Cambodia's environment from widespread destruction. But the group has increasingly been targeted, with some even jailed for their activism.

Thon Ratha and Long Kunthea are passionate, young environmental activists for Mother Nature. They also both spent more than a year in jail in appalling conditions for daring to take on their government.

Ratha - now one of the group's best-known activists, was a student working at a supermarket to make ends meet when in 2014 he attended a workshop at his university in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh. It would change his life forever.

The event was led by Alejandro Gonzalez-Davidson, the Spanish co-founder of the Mother Nature environmental group. Gonzalez-Davidson, who is fluent in Cambodia's native Khmer, spoke passionately about a planned hydropower dam in the Cardamom Mountains in the west of the country, and the destruction it would inflict on the local environment.

Inspired, Ratha decided to join the group as an activist. He soon started conducting investigations for Mother Nature on sand mining, the illegal trafficking of wildlife parts and the effects of mass construction in the coastal city of Sihanoukville.

Long Kunthea, 24, was inspired to join the group upon watching one of Ratha's videos in 2017. Before that she showed little interest in politics and the environment. "I was terrified… like ordinary Cambodian people," she says. "I would not dare to even click on political articles."

In the video, Ratha and other activists delivered their findings while covered up to their necks in sand. Kunthea was captivated by the entertaining but hard-hitting video. She wasn't the only one. That video alone racked up more than 4.5 million views and 150,000 shares on Facebook.

"I felt like they were heroes," Kunthea says.

Prime Minister Hun Sen's government has long been accused of profiting from the plundering of the country's natural resources - which he denies. But Cambodia has one of the highest levels of deforestation in the world, losing approximately 64% of its tree cover since 2011 alone, according to Amnesty International.

Other conservation and rights groups point out that the country has also lost around half of its wetlands in just 15 years, while in Phnom Penh alone, 15 of 25 lakes have been filled in amid a construction boom.

Hun Sen has blamed deforestation on everything from rising population to people in rural areas cutting down trees to build houses. He has defended filling in lakes by saying its necessary for national development, suggesting "repetitive" criticism of him could be fuelled by jealousy.

Mother Nature was founded in 2013 to help local communities mobilise against the planned hydropower project in the Cardamom Mountains. The project was eventually scrapped in 2017 after years of the group's protests.

Its young activists - most in their late teens and 20s - have since investigated everything from sand dredging to illegal logging and pollution.

The group's popularity grew when they started documenting their findings in playful and informative videos uploaded to their Facebook page, which now has 432,000 followers.

However, their criticism of the government has come at a cost.

Government spokesman Phay Siphan said it supports environmental activism, but claimed Mother Nature activists have ulterior motives.

"The motive of those kids is completely different from the task of environmentalists. They are not related to the environment, it is something else," he said.

As a result they have cracked down hard on the group.

In September 2020, Kunthea was preparing to walk to Hun Sen's central Phnom Penh estate in protest over filling and construction on one of the city's biggest lakes.

Her fellow Mother Nature activist, Phuon Keorasmey, was going to film the one-woman march. Soon after they started their march, the pair were bundled into police cars and taken for interrogation.

"I was alone but there were four or five officials who questioned and yelled at me," Kunthea recalls. "They asked me whether my march was attempt to carry out terrorism. I was speechless... how could I commit terrorism?"

The two young activists were sent to court and charged with incitement to commit a felony or cause social unrest. Ratha was arrested and charged with the same offence soon after.

All three were placed in pre-trial detention, facing up to two years in jail.

Kunthea and Keorasmey had to share a cell with up to 150 women.

Keorasmey, 20, says she tried to keep busy, reading books by Aung San Suu Kyi and Nelson Mandela, but the harsh reality of prison was inescapable at times. Fights would regularly break out as inmates jostled for space. A woman in another cell killed herself.

Kunthea believes the government locked them away to send a message.

"These are threats and intimidation, not only against me and my family but to other young people that dare to stand up to protect their natural resources."

Kunthea, Ratha and Keorasmey were convicted in May, given jail terms and fined heavily. In July they were hit with further charges of plotting, which carries a sentence from between five to 10 years.

Since then, three other Mother Nature members were arrested in June and charged with plotting and lese majeste, a law that carries harsh punishment for insulting the monarchy and is regularly used by the government to target critics. It is not clear what the activists were accused of saying to insult the monarchy.

In November all six were released by the Appeal Court. Kunthea, Ratha and Keorasmey walked free for the first time in more than a year.

But that freedom is fragile. They have to report to the police monthly due to being on bail for the outstanding plotting charges, which could see them rearrested any day if the investigating judge decides to send the case to trial.

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director for Human Rights Watch, said what Hun Sen and his "cronies" didn't count on is "the anger of the youth about environmental destruction, and how Mother Nature and other activists have tapped into that generation's demands for action by exposing what was really going on".

"Hun Sen is using his time-tested tactic of 'killing the chicken to scare the monkeys', to go after leading activists in a way that intimidates others who might think about standing up for their rights and for the environment," he added.

Gonzalez-Davidson, Mother Nature's co-founder who was expelled from Cambodia seven years ago and has since been charged with plotting and lese majeste, says the group is still going to be operational in the country, but without official staff members for the time being.

Regardless of the dangers, Kunthea, Ratha and Keorasmey have all vowed to continue their work although they will be releasing investigations on their personal Facebook pages for now. Ratha last month uploaded his first investigation since being released.

"Life prison was heavy mental torture for us," Ratha says. "But it made us strong mentally and I can confront other large obstacles."

The charges "were a show and ridiculous," he adds. "It's impossible to suggest we can cause chaos to society and topple the government."

Keorasmey says walking away from activism now would send the wrong message to other budding activists in Cambodia.

"We are their model," she says. "If we quit, who will dare to do it?"

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Shield Coin Airdrops 1.7 Trillion of its Own Cryptocurrency Tokens

    Shield Coin, the world’s first cryptosurance token demonstrates its value days after launchSHERIDAN, WY, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a rug pull on March 30, 2022, Shield Coin was there to get victims back on their feet. The first and only cryptosurance token protecting investors’ cryptocurrency assets, Shield Coin purchased 1.7 trillion of its own tokens and airdropped them to more than 1,000 affected DeFi wallets. Shield Coin was devised specifically to protect cryptocurrency inves

  • Kevin Spacey asks judge to dismiss Anthony Rapp sex abuse suit

    Actor claims that Rapp’s abuse allegations are false

  • Toronto police officer acquitted in gang sex assault case now charged with assault

    A Toronto police officer who was acquitted in a high-profile gang sexual assault trial has now been charged with assault in a separate incident. Const. Sameer Kara, 39, has been suspended with pay in accordance with the Police Services Act. Police say they were called about an assault in the Dundas Street and Keele Street area around 5:10 a.m. Thursday, where a man allegedly hit a woman during a dispute. No one was taken to hospital, they say. Kara, who has been with the force for 13 years, was

  • WH slams 'horrific' attack on Ukraine train station

    WH press secretary Jen Psaki calls the missile attack on a train station in eastern Ukraine "another horrific atrocity" by Russian forces but stops short of calling it a war crime. (April 8)

  • Police Officer and Dad Dies at 35 After Bee Sting Leads to Brain Injury: 'Please Watch Over Us,' Says Wife

    Ryan Allen was stung by a bee in October 2021

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.