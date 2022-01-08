Cambodia defends leader's trip to Myanmar as 'positive step'

·3 min read

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia's foreign minister on Saturday defended Prime Minister Hun Sen's trip to Myanmar, the first by a foreign leader since the military takeover last year plunged the country into turmoil, though there was little evidence the mission yielded any immediate breakthrough.

Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn told reporters that talks between Hun Sen and Myanmar's leader achieved “a very good, positive result with a progressive step forward" on the implementation of peace efforts agreed to by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a regional bloc currently led by Cambodia.

Hun Sen's meeting on Friday with Myanmar's military chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last February, triggered protests in Myanmar and criticism abroad. Opponents said it legitimized the military takeover and broke the generals’ near-total diplomatic isolation.

The military's seizure of power has led to widespread conflict with civilians forming guerrilla groups and thousands of people driven from their homes by army offensives.

“If there is anyone who opposes progressing these negotiations and the agreements like this, it is only those people who love war, those people who do not want to see Myanmar return to stability and peace,” Prak Sokhonn, who is also ASEAN's special envoy to Myanmar, told reporters after returning home with Hun Sen from the 24-hour trip.

Friday’s joint statement on the talks, which described them as “frank and candid,” said Min Aung Hlaing was extending a cease-fire until the end of the year, and that both leaders would push for a meeting of stakeholders on delivering humanitarian aid.

The cease-fire offer is unlikely to be taken seriously by the military’s opponents. Such arrangements are routinely broken in Myanmar. The cease-fire also specifically referred only to long-standing ethnic armed groups, not the new civilian guerrilla units that are currently doing most of the fighting.

Prak Sokhonn also disclosed that Hun Sen brought up the case of Australian Sean Turnell, a former economic adviser to Suu Kyi who is on trial in Myanmar on charges of violating state secrets. He said that Hun Sen raised the matter at the request of Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

“Hun Sen raised the issue with Min Aung Hlaing directly and he responded that the case is now before the court but he said that once it is completed, the senior general will consider the case. That means he promised that he would get back to Hun Sen with positive news,” Prak Sokhonn said.

Last April, ASEAN leaders, including Min Aung Hlaing, agreed on a five-point roadmap toward a peaceful settlement of the Myanmar crisis, including an end to violence and a political dialogue among all stakeholders.

The Myanmar leader was barred in October from attending ASEAN meetings after the group's special envoy was prevented from meeting with Suu Kyi and other political detainees, which was one of the stipulations of the agreement.

Myanmar’s military said Hun Sen would not be allowed to meet with Suu Kyi, who was convicted in December on charges of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions and sentenced to four years in prison — a sentence that Min Aung Hlaing then cut in half.

She is also facing a string of other charges.

The Myanmar military has a history of bloodshed, including a brutal campaign against the Rohingya Muslim minority. Its seizure of power provoked nationwide nonviolent demonstrations, which security forces have quashed with deadly force.

The military has recently engaged in violent suppression of all dissent, disappearances, torture and extrajudicial killings. It has also launched airstrikes and ground offensives against ethnic armed rebel groups.

Security forces have killed about 1,443 civilians, according to a detailed tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. As the crackdown has become more severe, an armed resistance has grown inside the country.

___

Harmer reported from Bangkok.

Sopheng Cheang And Jerry Harmer, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UN: Sudan talks will aim to salvage political transition

    The United Nations said Saturday it would hold talks in Sudan aimed at salvaging a fragile democratic transition amid a grinding stalemate following an October coup and the prime minister's resignation last week. Volker Perthes, the U.N. envoy for Sudan, said in a statement the U.N.-facilitated political process would seek a “sustainable path forward towards democracy and peace” in the country. Perthes said key players in Sudan, including the military, rebel groups, political parties and protest movements will be invited to take part in the process as well as civil society and women's groups.

  • Hong Kong quarantines all 100 guests of scandal-hit birthday party

    Hong Kong's immigration chief and home affairs secretary are among those who have been quarantined.

  • Fake nurse worked at a 3rd B.C. health-care facility, officials confirm

    A woman with a long history of criminal convictions for pretending to be a nurse worked at a long-term care home in Vancouver at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, CBC News has learned. Brigitte Cleroux, 50, is already facing criminal charges of fraud and personation after she allegedly posed as a nurse for a year and assisted with surgeries at B.C. Women's Hospital as well. A private surgery clinic in Victoria has also acknowledged employing her. On Friday, Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) confi

  • France mulls cancelling Dakar rally in wake of shock Saudi car blast

    The French government is considering cancelling the Dakar rally as prosecutors investigate an explosion in Saudi Arabia that targeted a car and badly injured its French driver, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday. "We thought that maybe it's best to abandon this sporting event ... the question remains open," Le Drian told BFM television on Friday, adding that "there was potentially a terror attack against the Dakar."French prosecutors said Tuesday that they had opened a terror probe

  • Take a look inside the new driverless bullet train China just unveiled for the Olympics, which transports passengers at nearly 220 miles per hour

    The eight-carriage high-speed train will link the Chinese cities of Beijing and Zhangjiakou, where 2022 Winter Games are slated to be held.

  • US, NATO rule out halt to expansion, reject Russian demands

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and NATO on Friday roundly rejected Russian demands that the alliance not admit new members amid growing concerns that Russia may invade Ukraine, which aspires to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia would have no say over who should be allowed to join the bloc. And, they warned Russia of a “forceful” response to any further military intervention in Ukraine. Their comments amounted to a co

  • 13 passengers who flew from Italy to India tested positive for COVID-19 then ran away from quarantine, officials say

    Some of the passengers escaped from the airport, while others ran away at a local hospital, the BBC reported.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 5 fun facts about FC Bayern Munich

    Are you a fan of Bayern Munich? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Rangnick loses for first time after Wolves beat United 1-0

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ralf Rangnick fell to his first loss as Manchester United manager after Joao Moutinho’s 82nd-minute strike earned Wolverhampton a 1-0 win in the English Premier League on Monday and a first victory at Old Trafford since 1980. Outplayed for much of the game, United’s players looked like they would survive for a point until Moutinho met a defensive headed clearance by controlling the ball at the edge of the area and driving in a volley that rolled just inside the post. T

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Winnipeg Jets won't move home games out of province after getting fan feedback

    The Winnipeg Jets won't be moving home games out of the province, after all. The update comes after team owner True North Sports + Entertainment sent fans a survey on Thursday afternoon, asking how they would feel about the NHL team moving home games to a region that doesn't have restrictions on fan attendance. A spokesperson for True North said Thursday that the team was exploring alternatives to playing in an empty building and consulting stakeholders. Elliotte Friedman, a reporter with Hockey

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Bob Bradley brings experience, enthusiasm and hope to Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Bob Bradley wasted little time putting down roots after being named Toronto FC's head coach and sporting director. Officially hired Nov. 24, Bradley and Lindsay — his wife of 35 years — took possession of their new Toronto digs in mid-December. Toronto marks the sixth MLS stop, as an assistant or head coach, for the 63-year-old Bradley, who has also coached club teams in Norway (Stabaek), France (Le Havre) and Wales (Swansea City) as well as the U.S. and Egyptian national squads. When

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.