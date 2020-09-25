Cambodia Air Conditioner (AC) Market Report 2020: Cambodia has Imported Air Conditioners from Thailand to Fulfill Demand

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cambodia Air Conditioner (AC) Volume Analysis, by Types [Room AC (Window-Type Split-Type(single) Split-Type(multi)) & Commercial AC (PAC)] and Volume Share Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cambodia's air conditioner market is expected to grow in the upcoming years. The main reason for this growth is raising temperature and humidity level in this Asian country. Recently Cambodia has imported air conditioners from Thailand to fulfill its requirement for air conditioners.



The demand for air conditioner has risen due to growth in the middle-class population and increasing urbanization in the country. The use of energy-efficient, inverter supported, and IoT based air conditioner will boost the air conditioner market in Cambodia. Air Conditioner demand in Cambodia was more than 140 Thousand Units in the year 2019.



The market for Air Conditioner in Cambodia is growing year on year, this growth is due to rising middle class population, increasing number of houses, buildings and other structures comprising demand of Room Air Conditioners (RAC), including window type and small-sized split type ACs as well as Commercial Air Conditioners.



RAC demand is given from 2016 to 2019 and Commercial Air Conditioners demand is given from 2013 to 2019. Cambodia Air Conditioner demand was more than 140 Thousand Units in the year 2019.



This report contains Air Conditioner sales volume of houses, buildings, and other structures, and completed units including heat pump types for both cooling and heating. Portable type ACs and fan coil units used for a hydronic system are excluded in the report.



In the report Room Air Conditioner sales volume consist window type and small-sized split type ACs as well as residential-use multi systems. Commercial Air Conditioners demand consists of commercial-use medium/large-sized split type ACs, remote condenser type ACs, single packaged ACs, and VRF systems, including unitary type ACs and unitary type heat pumps.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Cambodia Air Conditioner (AC) Volume



4. Cambodia Air Conditioner Volume Share Analysis



5. Room Air Conditioner (RAC) Sales Volume



6. Segments - Room Air Conditioners

6.1 Window-Type Air Conditioner Sales Volume

6.2 Split-Type Air Conditioner Sales Volume

6.3 Split-Type (Multi) Air Conditioner Sales Volume



7. Commercial Air Conditioner Sales Volume



8. Segments - Commercial Air Conditioners

8.1 Commercial Air PAC Conditioner Sales Volume



List of Figures:



Cambodia Air Conditioner (AC) Volume (Thousand), 2013 - 2019

Cambodia Air Conditioner (AC) Volume Share by Room AC & Commercial (Percent), 2013 - 2019

Cambodia Room Air Conditioner (RAC) Volume in (Thousand), 2013 - 2019

Cambodia Window-Type Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2016 - 2019

Cambodia Split-Type Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2016 - 2019

Cambodia Split-Type (Multi) Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2017 - 2019

Cambodia Commercial Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2013 - 2019

Cambodia Commercial PAC Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2013 - 2019



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9d989

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



