Camara sets rebounding mark, UNH tops Stony Brook 53-51

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) -- Iba Camara became New Hampshire's all-time rebounder, scored the final five points and blocked a last-second shot in a 53-51 victory over Stony Brook on Sunday.

With Stony Brook leading 51-48, Camara drove and scored with 1:28 left then added three free throws in the final minute before rejecting Jaron Cornish's shot at the rim as time ran out.

Camara, who scored 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds for 901 in his career, passing Dave Pemberton's 897 (1969-72). Tanner Leissner added 11 points for the Wildcats (8-12, 4-2 America East).

Cornish made three 3-pointers and scored 16 points with 13 rebounds for his second double-double for the Seawolves (8-12, 3-3). Jakub Petras added 13 points and Junior Saintel 10.

Cornish scored 13 points in the first half when Stony Brook led 31-26. A 12-0 run gave UNH a 42-35 lead and the game was tied four times after that.