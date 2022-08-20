Cam Walkup, West Meck rout Palisades in 2022 season-opening high school football game

With a dominant effort, the West Mecklenburg Hawks defeated the Palisade Pumas 48-0 in each team’s season opener.

It was the first game in school history for Palisades, which is opening Aug. 29.

“It just feels good to win your home opener,” Hawks head coach Beady Waddell IV said following the win. “It is good to see the kids flying around having a good time. It is always good when you can pitch a shutout.”

The Hawks’ defense was active early, holding the Pumas to just 3 yards on offense in the first quarter. The first explosive play of the game came when Hawks quarterback Cam Walkup hit receiver DeQuinder Williams for a 45-yard score.

After another strong stand by the Hawks’ defense, running back Beady Waddell V would find the end zone for the Hawks to extend their lead.

Palisades tried to get going after that, but the Hawks were able to force a fumble, which they returned for a score. The Hawks would take a 26-0 lead into halftime.

The second half was much of the same.

Hawks quarterback Cam Walkup would find David Legette Jr. on a 49-yard strike midway through the third quarter. Walker had two passes over 45 yards in the game, both of which were touchdowns.

Waddell said the win was a great way to start the season for the Hawks.

“We just want to stay the course, we want to stay disciplined in our preparation and continue to hit the weight room,” he said. “We want to clean up our offense a little bit, clean up on defense; it’s just a stepping-stone.”

Three Who Made a difference

West Meck Defense: The Hawks’ defense was able to pitch a shutout in its opening game of the season and forced a couple of turnovers along the way.

Cam Walkup, West Meck: The sophomore quarterback had more than 260 all-purpose yards and accounted for three scores.

DeQuinder Williams, West Meck: Williams was the go-to guy for Walkup throughout the game. He had 112 yards receiving and caught a 45-yard touchdown pass.

What’s Next?

West Mecklenburg will travel to face Berry; Palisades will travel to Calhoun Falls Charter.

Score Summary

West Mecklenburg: 13 13 22 0 — 48

Palisades: 0 0 0 0 — 0

WM: Isaiah McDonald 21 rush (Omari Sanders-Richardson kick)

WM: Cam Walkup 45 pass to DeQuinder Williams (kick missed)

WM: Beady Waddell V 3 rush (kick missed)

WM: Fumble recovery 46-yard return (Sanders-Richardson kick)

WM: Walkup 4 rush (McDonald 2pt conversion)

WM: Walkup 38 pass to Javaughn Dekle (2pt failed)

WM: Walkup 49 pass to David Legette Jr. (Walkup 2pt rush)