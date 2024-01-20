Cam Thomas scores 33 points, Nets dominate 2nd half to rout Lakers 130-112

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Thomas scored 33 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 130-112 on Friday night, pulling away in a dominant second half to snap a four-game losing streak and win for the fourth time in 18 games.

The Nets, who lost by one in overtime against Miami on Monday and by two on a last-second shot by Portland's Anfernee Simons on Wednesday, made sure it didn't go to the last possession this time.

Thomas had 20 points in the first half on 9-of-12 shooting. It was his sixth 20-point half of the season.

Nic Claxton had 22 points and 14 rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter as the Nets took control, outscoring the Lakers 38-22. That matched their best point differential in the quarter this season.

The Nets — whose largest lead was 23 points late in the fourth quarter — had 19 3-ponters, including four apiece by Thomas, Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges.

Anthony Davis had 26 points and 12 rebounds, and LeBron James added 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who dropped back below .500 at 21-22. D’Angelo Russell had 20 points.

Los Angeles is 7-13 since winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, the third-worst mark in the Western Conference.

Brooklyn trailed by six early in the third quarter before it went on a 23-8 run over a six-minute span to grab an 87-78 advantage. The Nets took the lead with a 12-4 run, including a 3-pointer by Bridges to give them their first lead at 76-74 with 8:09 remaining in the quarter.

