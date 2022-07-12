Cam Talbot traded to the Ottawa Senators

It felt as though Cam Talbot's days in Minnesota were numbered when the Wild re-signed Marc-Andre Fleury last week. (Getty Images)

The Minnesota Wild have traded goaltender Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for netminder Filip Gustavsson.

Talbot posted a 2.76 goals against average and a .911 save percentage with the Wild this past season along with a 32-12-4 record. The 35-year-old goalie has one year left on his contract at a $3.66-million cap hit. The Wild did not retain any of Talbot’s salary in the trade to Ottawa.

Over 10 seasons with the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames and Wild, Talbot has recorded a 2.63 goals against average and .915 save percentage in 396 regular-season games.

The move from Wild general manager Bill Guerin comes five days after he re-signed veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to a two-year, $7 million contract. With Talbot's role as a starter in jeopardy, agent George Bazos reportedly told The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun that, "[Guerin] has a lot to think about," a comment that Guerin took exception to.

“I don’t have shit to do,” Guerin said at the NHL Draft on Thursday, per The Athletic’s Michael Russo. “Cam Talbot’s under contract. George can say whatever the hell he wants. My team’s set right now, and that’s the way it goes. We can have all the discussions we want. Cam’s a member of our team. We really like Cam. All we’re trying to do is win.”

Guerin cleared the air following the trade on Tuesday, saying he felt that trading Talbot seemed like the best course of action.

Guerin said there was no firm trade request from Talbot, but in his discussions with Talbot and Bazos, there was thought that maybe this would be best for both sides to move on from each other — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) July 12, 2022

With Minnesota looking to get the most out of a talented squad amid a cap crunch, the front office seems adamant that it wants a committed team on the ice.

Guerin: "If you don't want to be here, no problem. I can't stress that enough. We're putting the team ahead of any individuals' wants and needs. It's all about the team."



But Guerin has over and over again talked about how good of a person Talbot is and "there's no blame" here — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) July 12, 2022

Ottawa is acquiring the veteran only a day after trading goalie Matt Murray and picks to the Toronto Maple Leafs for future considerations.

Story continues

The Senators will enter next season with a more experienced goalie tandem in Talbot and Anton Forsberg in net.

More from Yahoo Sports