Cam Scott chasing scoring record, helps Lexington boys advance in playoffs

Cam Scott didn’t know a lot about Shaq Roland when he arrived at Lexington, but he has done his research on the former Wildcat great.

Scott is close to passing Roland in the school’s record books after his 29-point performance to help the Wildcats past Rock Hill, 81-49, on Saturday in the Class 5A playoffs.

Lexington will host TL Hanna on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the third round.

Scott has 1,765 career points, seven back of Roland’s mark of 1,772. Roland was a four-year starter on the basketball team and one of the area’s most decorated two-sport athletes. He won 2011 SC Mr. Football and helped the Wildcats to a pair of state championship appearances in 2010 and 2012.

Roland signed with South Carolina to play football out of high school and finished his career at Winston-Salem State.

“I learned a lot about him. He was a superstar in football and basketball. So just following in his footsteps is something big,” Scott said of Roland.

Scott, who started as an eighth-grader, is one of the school’s most high-profile basketball players since Roland. He is a four-star prospect and ranked No. 27 by 247Sports Composite for the Class of 2024.

Scott is being heavily recruited by Power 5 programs, including South Carolina, and not close to making his college choice yet.

And he hopes to join Roland by getting to a title game. Lexington was preseason No. 1 and is in the third round for second straight year. This time, the game will be at home.

“It is going to be pretty special. We have been here before, but last year it was on the road,” Scott said. “Having the game at home, it is going to be something special.”

Lexington trailed early on against Rock Hill, but Coulter Bell got the Wildcats going with 10 of his 14 points in the first quarter to give Lexington a 15-14 lead after one.

Scott and Caleb Evans got things going after that. Scott had 19 of his 29 in the second half including a thunderous dunk down the middle of the lane as Lexington took control if the game.

Evans finished with 16 points.

Boys Playoff Scores

Saturday

Class 5A

Lexington 81, Rock Hill 49

L: Cam Scott 29, Kaleb Evans 16, Coulter Bell 14, Figueroa 2, Prunty 8, Campbell 8, Byrd 2, Bowers 2.

Next Game: vs. TL Hanna on Wednesday

River Bluff 50, St. James 46

RB: Omari Caldwell 15, Cromer 3, Renner 5, Chapman 9, Powell 9, Wright 5, Pitts 2, Bearden 2.

Next Game: at Conway on Wednesday

Class 2A

Gray Collegiate 95, Abbeville 45

GC: Avantae Parker 18, Treyvon Maddox 14, Braylhan Thomas 12

Next Game: vs. Eau Claire on Wednesday.

Eau Claire 65, Greer Middle College 52

Sean Quick-Streeter-28, John Drake-11, Schofield-8, Hicks-7, Murray-3

Next Game: at Gray Collegiate on Wednesday.

Keenan 65, Saluda 47

SC: Watson 8, T. Mathis 4, Zion Wright 14, Amareyin Mathis 18, JT Lott 3. K: Brian Sumpter 12, King 9, Elam 8, Chrisean Oree 18, Anderson 4, McCullough 2, Jaylen Golston 10

Next Game: vs. Columbia on Wednesday

Columbia 57, Landrum 54

Next Game: at Keenan on Wednesday

Class A

CA Johnson at Christ Church

SCISA

Class 4A

Ben Lippen 78, Trinity Collegiate 53

BL: Braysen Stockman 20, Buzz Buxton 12, Helmadollar 6, M. Stockman 8, Samari Van Horn 15, Jones 9, Zetz 6, Little 2.

Next Game vs. First Baptist on Tuesday.

Porter-Gaud 53, Heathwood Hall 24

Class 3A

Oakbrook Prep 56, Northside Christian 53

NCA: Dane Sundell 15. OP: Chris Wilkins 21

Class A

Holly Hill vs. Newberry Academy

Girls Playoff Scores

Class 4A

Westwood 68, Hartsville 38

W: Jessica Woods 16, Raven Johnson 12, Makiah Thompson 11, Destiny Omeire 10, Korletta Daniels 10, Branch 5, Graham-Brown 2

Next Game: vs. James Island on Tuesday

Ridge View 46, South Florence 43 (OT)

RV: Bailey 6, Banks 6, Destiny Drakeford 4, Waters 2, Jenkins 5, Anasia Harvey 10, Simone Johnson 15

Next Game: at AC Flora on Tuesday

AC Flora 50, Bluffton 36

ACF: Terriana Gray 22, Trinity Delany 10, Wright-Thompson 9, Tam. Delaney 7, McCray 4.

Next Game: vs. Ridge View on Tuesday

Class 3A

Camden 84, Battery Creek 33

C: Joyce Edwards 27, Braylin Mungo 16, Tateyoina Harris 10, Carter 9, Jefferson 9, Champion 8, Jeffcoat 5. BC: Sophia Felix 10, Hutchinson 8, Daise 2,,Wilson 2, Griffin 2, Wilson 1, Jefferson 1

Lower Richland 67, Marlboro County 42

MC: Peguero 6, Tysonia Lowe 20, Hairston 8, Barfield 4, Isaac 2, Miller 2. LR: Green 2, Chi’Nya Isaac 30, Tyra Floyd 10, Jhnai Sumter 15, Curry 3, Hiller 1

Next game: vs. Crestwoood on Tuesday