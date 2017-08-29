Cam Newton's younger brother is QB at Howard

(STATS) - The biggest name surrounding Howard University's program is Mike London, the former FCS championship-winning coach at Richmond and Virginia, who was hired in January to lift the Bison's struggling program.

If Cam Newton attends a game this season, London might have to take a backseat.

Caylin Newton, the 18-year-old brother of the Carolina Panthers quarterback and 2010 Heisman Trophy winner, was part of London's first recruiting class and will look to make an immediate impact as a true freshman. He is expected to be Howard's starting quarterback when the MEAC team opens its season Saturday at UNLV.

Now before anybody gets carried away that Cam's younger brother was overlooked in recruiting and landed at a school that finished 2-9 last season and has only one winning record in the last 15 years, consider that Caylin is 5-foot-11, 185 pounds - about a half foot and 60 pounds lighter than Cam.

Not that Caylin wasn't a recruiting catch for Howard. He passed for 3,322 yards and 33 touchdowns and rushed for 1,036 yards and 13 TDs as a senior at Atlanta's Grady High last year.

It's just that no matter what he does, he always seems to "Cam's younger brother."

"I'm trying to make my own path. I'm trying to be a person that stands for who I am, but my last name is my last name," Newton told the Washington Post. "I get it. I mean, he's a big deal. NFL MVP. So I can't be not owning who my brother is."

Caylin enrolled at Howard for the spring semester and participated in spring practice, moving to No. 1 on the depth chart by its conclusion.

Besides Howard, Newton's other scholarship offers reportedly came from FCS HBCUs Hampton, Savannah State and Texas Southern as well as Division II Kentucky Christian.