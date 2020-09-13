Cam Newton's Patriots debut suggests chains are all you can hope to take away from this offense

The joy on the big quarterback’s face was evident every time he reached the end zone Sunday.

The first time Cam Newton hit pay dirt, he looked back at his teammates, pointed to the ground and spiked the football. The second time he scored, he handed the ball to teammate David Andrews and yelled excitedly as his big center spiked it.

Newton had missed this, waited for this, taken a pay cut for this … and by the end of his first game in New England, a 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins, it was easy to come away thinking we were not only watching the inevitable evolution of the Patriots’ offense, we were also watching the former MVP establish himself as early frontrunner for NFL comeback player of the year.

“This is the new normal, and I think it’s time for everybody — including myself — to realize this is what it’s like,” Newton said postgame Sunday. “I think it hit me full circle today, for me to realize I’m a New England Patriot, and I’m just going to embrace this whole moment.”

Newton’s new head coach, meanwhile, seems to be embracing it too.

“Cam’s been great for us, he’s a very, very unselfish player, a great teammate, he’s earned everybody’s respect daily,” New England coach Bill Belichick said postgame. “He puts himself last and puts his team first. I thought he played well today, he hit a lot of passes, ran the ball well, led the team and made some checks and adjustments.”

View photos Cam Newton operated the Patriots' new-look offense with assertiveness and smarts on Sunday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) More

In the Patriots’ first game without Tom Brady since 1999, Newton was great Sunday, completing 15-of-19 passes for 155 yards and rushing 15 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns, his rushing tally the most from a Patriots quarterback in almost four decades.

If Newton is to maintain that level this season and lead the Patriots to the playoffs, he must — I repeat, must — remain healthy.

Given his considerable injury history, it’s somewhat concerning that he could be seen grabbing his hamstring at the tail end of a postgame dustup in which he responded angrily to a Dolphins player grabbing the chain around his neck, though he said afterward that he felt fine.

“They were reaching for my chain, and I think that kind of got under my skin,” Newton explained.

But Newton’s fury in the moment didn’t bother me. If anything, it shows that for all the smiling he did on the field Sunday, his competitive fire still runs hot, and he knows he still has much to prove after an entire league disrespected him by passing on his services for three months.

His comments afterward proved that, too.

“You just have to realize who you’re talking to and just keep everything in the game — I realize I was talking to a person who is known for doing splits, so that wasn’t characteristic of myself to keep going back and forth,” Newton said of his spat with Miami’s Christian Wilkins. “But at the end of the day, it’s football. I play with a competitive edge and I expect the other team to have a competitive edge as well, and at the end of the day, anything outside of that is about respect.

“We got the thing that was most valuable today, and that’s the win.”

There was value and promise in the small moments of Newton’s performance, too, the ones where you noticed that how he got those stats was just as important as the fact he got them at all.

Take the beginning of the game, for instance, when Newton’s first two carries as a Patriot came on zone reads, and his first pass came via play-action, an intermediate missile over the middle. And then, when Miami started stacking the line of scrimmage, Newton started using play-action and throwing missiles behind the linebackers for nice gains, proving his arm strength remains quite considerable even after multiple shoulder surgeries.

It carried on like this all day, with New England controlling the contest by repeatedly pounding the Dolphins’ new-look defensive front and punishing them with play-action whenever they tried to anticipate it.