Cam Newton won't talk about Kelvin Benjamin's comments

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton isn't willing to talk about the criticism he received from former teammate Kelvin Benjamin.

“I don’t want to talk about it," Newton said Friday, via the Charlotte Observer. "It’s a lose-lose. I wish him the best.”

The two exchanged a few words Aug. 9 before the Panthers and Bills faced off in a preseason game. Benjamin said afterward, "I wasn’t even trying to listen. Just moving on from it,” while Newton didn't speak to the media.

Benjamin, who was traded from the Panthers to the Bills last season, was critical of the Panthers and Newton during a wide-ranging interview with The Athletic. He said, in part: “I should’ve never went to Carolina," and he believes he would've been more successful under "any other accurate quarterback."