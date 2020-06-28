Report: Cam Newton agrees to one-year deal with Patriots

A healthy Cam Newton would almost certainly start for the Patriots. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

There’s a new quarterback in New England, and he has a lot more starting experience than the rest of the depth chart.

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has reached agreement on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the New England Patriots, league sources tell @mortreport and me.



Newton now will step into the mix to try to help replace former Patriots’ QB Tom Brady. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2020

The deal will be worth up to $7.5 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Newton has been a free agent since the Panthers released him in March after signing former New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million deal. It was an ignominious fate for a player drafted first overall by the Panthers in 2011 and went on to win MVP in 2015 before injuries sapped his value.

After a few months of waiting for the right deal, Newton will head to Foxborough, where a starting spot likely awaits provided he’s healthy.

Cam Newton’s free agency ends in a very good place

Before signing Newton, the Patriots’ quarterback room was among the most perplexing position groups in the league.

A year after going 13-3 but failing to make the AFC Championship game for the first time since 2010, the Patriots were in position to go into this season with 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and journeyman Brian Hoyer atop their quarterback depth chart following the exit of Tom Brady.

Some went as far as wondering if the Patriots were tanking, but the Newton signing now gives the Patriots a potential game-changing talent at an enormous discount. If Newton can show a glimpse of his past self, it’s hard not to count the Patriots as potential contenders once again with him under center.

