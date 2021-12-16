What Cam Newton said about the Panthers’ 2-QB system and how he is adjusting

All Cam Newton wants this holiday season is a win. He doesn’t care how he gets it. Even if it means sharing quarterback responsibilities with backup P.J. Walker.

“I do what I’m told. I’m a player. And I gain confidence in what the coach’s plan is. I trust in the coach’s plan,” Newton said. “Whether it’s coming from up top with Matt (Rhule) or even coach Nixon. Those guys come up with the plan. It is in our best interest as a team to follow it as players and execute it to the best of our ability.”

Following Thursday’s practice, the Panthers’ plan is to stick with what worked against Atlanta while trying to eliminate the mistakes — specifically turnovers — that beat them on Sunday. That means Newton will start and Walker will fill in during certain situations.

Newton isn’t accustomed to coming off the field. Heisman trophies and NFL MVP awards aren’t won by sharing playing time. But Newton stressed the importance of carrying himself professionally and not letting anything distract the team from victory.

Publicly, he’s bought into the Panthers’ plan.

“I’m very comfortable. I came in comfortable and I think that is the issue now. We need to start playing with a sense of urgency,” Newton said. “It starts with numero uno, myself. I plan on playing with that. Protecting the football and taking the keys to the game and executing it. Enough of the verbals. It’s time for the actions.”

Turnovers keep grounding the Panthers’ offense. There have been five games this season that they’ve given the ball away three times. Newton has four turnovers in three starts. Walker has thrown an interception in three-straight games. And prior to landing on injured reserve in Week 9, Sam Darnold was on pace for 20-plus interceptions.

The Panthers have little chance of upsetting the Bills this week if their turnover habits continue. Buffalo is plus-eight in turnover differential, which ranks seventh in the league. Giveaways aside, interim play-caller Jeff Nixon said the offense improved in key areas like red-zone efficiency and third-quarter scoring. He liked the increased tempo both Newton and Walker played with as well.

“We were up and down. There were some really good things. We were rolling a few times when we had that ball but key mistakes hurt us and we have to eliminate those this week,” Nixon said. “I thought P.J. performed well in the two-minute (offense). It was nice to get a two-minute score, to cut it to a one-score game. P.J. did a nice job in that situation. As Cam keeps developing and learning our system, he may have a chance of running the two-minute offense as well.”

Coach Matt Rhule, Nixon, Newton and Walker all acknowledge the challenges playing multiple quarterbacks creates. Specifically, Walker said it disrupts his game flow.

“I just think it is difficult because it may get a quarterback off rhythm,” Walker said. “The position in itself is a rhythm position. You can do as much as you want but if you aren’t out there, you aren’t seeing as much as the person out there is seeing.”

On Wednesday, Rhule said playing two quarterbacks is not ideal but it is the best way for Carolina to maximize their situation. Nothing about the Panthers’ season has been normal. Walker called this year the most crazy season he’s ever been a part of.

Things could grow wilder Sunday in Buffalo. If neither Walker or Newton play well and their collective efforts cannot snap Carolina’s three-game losing streak, then perhaps Rhule turns back to Darnold. He returned to practice this week and is the only quarterback under contract next year.

The Panthers’ playoff chances are slim to none. These next four games should be about identifying what long-term options Carolina has at quarterback. If there even are any.